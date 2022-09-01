Man fatally shot by Omaha police had history of domestic violence

An Omaha man shot and killed by a police officer while he was being served a protection order had a prior conviction for domestic violence.

Jacob M. Jarmozy, 39, pointed a shotgun at an Omaha police officer Wednesday when that officer, another officer and a Douglas County process server were at an apartment in a complex at 10037 R St., police said. The officer "gave multiple loud verbal commands" to Jamrozy to drop the shotgun, police said.

Jamrozy then raised the shotgun toward the officer, who shot and killed Jamrozy.

Police said Thursday that Officer Jennifer Turner, a seven-year veteran of the Omaha Police Department, and Jason Martinez, a 20-year veteran, were the two officers who were at the apartment, but officials wouldn't say who shot Jamrozy. That information will be released Friday, a police spokesman said.

The officers and process server were attempting to deliver a protection order instructing Jamrozy to immediately leave the apartment and not have any contact with his 32-year-old girlfriend. Police have said the officers accompanied the process server because of information that there may be firearms in the apartment.

The protection order sought by Jamrozy's girlfriend and granted Wednesday by a Douglas County judge accuses Jamrozy of abusing the woman physically and verbally. The woman also cited Jamrozy's 2018 conviction in Lincoln County for domestic assault.

In that case, a North Platte woman, now 37, was found to have been assaulted by Jamrozy. He was charged with felony strangulation but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence with injury and was sentenced to 14 months of probation.

The Omaha woman said in the protection order application that on Sunday, Jamrozy "got very jealous" because she had been talking with other men on social media about fishing. The woman said Jamrozy had grabbed her forcefully by the neck and screamed into her face before pressing a closed fist against her cheek.

Monday evening, the woman said, Jamrozy again erupted in anger while they were fishing, breaking the reels off the fishing rods and throwing them.

Tuesday morning, she said, Jamrozy shook her awake at 6 a.m., took off his belt and began slapping it next to her and called her a vulgar name. That afternoon, she gathered some belongings and left their apartment to seek the protection order.

"I'm in fear to go back to the apartment," she wrote.

Jamrozy's father, Daniel Jamrozy, 66, of Bellevue, said during a phone interview Thursday that his son "had some personal issues" but was "a good, solid man." The younger Jamrozy, a 2001 graduate of Blair High School, worked installing and repairing wood floors, Daniel Jamrozy said.

"He was an excellent hunter and fisherman," the father said of his son. "He always gave back by mentoring young hunters, especially turkey hunting."

The elder Jamrozy said he had spoken with Omaha police about his son's death and that he was satisfied with the information they provided.

"I have no animosity toward the police," he said. "I'm shattered at the loss of my son. I am crushed."

The Omaha Police Department's officer-involved investigation team is investigating the incident with assistance from the Papillion Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Both officers, who were wearing body cameras, have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.