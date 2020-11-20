Man fatally shot by Omaha police was reaching for gun, police say; death sparks protests

The man shot and killed by Omaha police Thursday night reached for a gun that he had in his waistband before he was shot, police said Friday.
Omaha police identified the man as Kenneth Jones, 35.
His shooting death sparked a protest Friday evening outside the Central Police Headquarters in downtown Omaha.
Peyton Zyla, a ProBLAC organizer, said "until (police) prove that they didn't murder a Black man, we're not shutting up — not one bit."
Bear Alexander, also with ProBLAC, called on police to release video footage and the names of the officers involved. He also said an independent review board should be formed.
Police provided this written account of what happened during the Thursday evening traffic stop near 27th and Harrison Streets. Video from the officers' body-worn cameras and the cruiser were not released.
Officers stopped a car at 7:27 p.m. Thursday. As two officers got out of their cruiser, their body-worn cameras captured them yelling "Stop reaching!"
The backseat passenger, later identified as Jones, can be seen moving around as the officers walked toward the car. The officers yelled three times for everyone to put up their hands.
Police said four people were in the car, and everyone except for Jones complied by putting their hands outside the car windows.
The officer who was on the car's driver's side tried to open Jones' door several times while yelling at him to "open the door!" The officer then used his flashlight to break out the car window to get the door open. The officer then yelled to Jones to "get out of the car!"
The officer reached in to grab Jones just as Jones turned and began moving toward the passenger side of the vehicle. The body-worn camera shows Jones continuing to pull away from the officers as they pulled him from the car.
The cruiser camera shows the officers struggling to get Jones out of the vehicle. Once Jones was out, an officer can be heard saying, "Keep your hands where I can see them!" The officer then says, "Watch his right hand! He's digging! He's digging! He's got a gun! He's got a gun!"
The officer yelled: "Gun! Gun! Gun!"
Moments later, an officer fired four shots. Police said Jones fell to the ground and continued moving as the officers yelled for him to "show his hands."
One of the officers contacted emergency dispatchers, telling them of the shots fired, and asked that they send a a rescue squad to the scene. The officers then began performing CPR on Jones.
A loaded Springfield .45-caliber handgun, with a round in the chamber, was found on the ground, underneath Jones. Jones was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Investigating officers spoke to witnesses who reported hearing the officers give loud verbal commands to people in the car to "show their hands." A witness said he could see the man reach for his waistband and then saw an object he believed to be a gun in his hand as he turned toward the officer.
The witness said he thought the man was going to shoot the officers when he saw him turn toward them.
Family members of Jones, gathered Friday near the apartment of Jones' mother, declined to comment on the shooting. A woman who identified herself as Jones' sister said the family was still trying to process what had happened.
Several yards away, the scene where Jones was fatally shot in front of the Village Park apartment complex had been cleared of the car involved in the traffic stop. The crime scene tape had been taken down.
During a press conference Friday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said that a grand jury will investigate the shooting, and the two officers involved have been put on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. The officers' names were not released.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Both officers were to be interviewed, and ballistic testing was scheduled.
Only one officer fired a weapon, according to police. That officer's gun was taken into evidence. The handgun that was recovered from the scene will be traced through a federal database.
Jones was released from the Nebraska Department of Corrections in 2018 after serving time for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, police said.
Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a statement: "We would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Kenneth Jones and the rest of the community that are affected by this incident. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and providing the public with complete details."
