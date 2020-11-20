Man fatally shot by Omaha police was reaching for gun, police say; death sparks protests

Investigating officers spoke to witnesses who reported hearing the officers give loud verbal commands to people in the car to "show their hands." A witness said he could see the man reach for his waistband and then saw an object he believed to be a gun in his hand as he turned toward the officer.

The witness said he thought the man was going to shoot the officers when he saw him turn toward them.

Family members of Jones, gathered Friday near the apartment of Jones' mother, declined to comment on the shooting. A woman who identified herself as Jones' sister said the family was still trying to process what had happened.

Several yards away, the scene where Jones was fatally shot in front of the Village Park apartment complex had been cleared of the car involved in the traffic stop. The crime scene tape had been taken down.

During a press conference Friday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said that a grand jury will investigate the shooting, and the two officers involved have been put on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. The officers' names were not released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Both officers were to be interviewed, and ballistic testing was scheduled.