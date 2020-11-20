Man fatally shot by Omaha police was reaching for gun, police say

The man shot and killed by Omaha police Thursday night reached for a gun that he had in his waistband before he was shot, police said Friday.

Omaha police identified the man as Kenneth Jones, 35.

Video from the officers' body-worn cameras and the cruiser were not released. But police provided this written account of what happened during the Thursday evening traffic stop near 27th and Harrison Streets.

Officers stopped a car at 7:27 p.m. Thursday. As two officers got out of their cruiser, their body-worn cameras captured them yelling "Stop reaching!"

The backseat passenger, later identified as Jones, can be seen moving around as the officers walked toward the car. The officers yelled three times for everyone to put up their hands.

Police said four people were in the car, and everyone except for Jones complied by putting their hands outside the car windows.

The officer who was on the car's driver's side tried to open Jones' door several times while yelling at him to "open the door!" The officer then used his flashlight to break out the car window to get the door open. The officer then yelled to Jones to "get out of the car!"