Man found unconscious in the Old Market with life-threatening injuries

A 41-year-old man was taken to an Omaha hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious in the Old Market.

Rodney Petit of Lawton, Oklahoma, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center shortly before midnight, an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Police are investigating the incident as a felony assault, he said.

First responders were called to a disturbance near 12th and Harney Streets and found Petit on the ground. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.