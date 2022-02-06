 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found unconscious in the Old Market with life-threatening injuries
0 Comments

Man found unconscious in the Old Market with life-threatening injuries

  • Updated
  • 0

A 41-year-old man was taken to an Omaha hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious in the Old Market. 

Rodney Petit of Lawton, Oklahoma, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center shortly before midnight, an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Police are investigating the incident as a felony assault, he said.

First responders were called to a disturbance near 12th and Harney Streets and found Petit on the ground. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert