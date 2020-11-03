 Skip to main content
Man injured in Ponca Hills house fire
Man injured in Ponca Hills house fire

A man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition early Tuesday after a fire broke out in a Ponca Hills home. 

Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Chief Joel Sacks said his department responded to the fire, which was in a house near Calhoun Road and North Post Road, about 12:30 a.m. 

Fire crews from Omaha, Irvington and Fort Calhoun also responded. Ponca Hills firefighters were called back to the scene because of a rekindling at 7:20 a.m.  

The three-bedroom, ranch-style house, valued at $133,400, was considered a total loss, Sacks said. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

