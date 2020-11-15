Man is seriously injured by vehicle while removing debris from Interstate 29

A driver who stopped to remove debris from Interstate 29 near the Ninth Avenue exit to Council Bluffs was seriously injured Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle.

The name of the injured man, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, has not been released. Investigators from the Council Bluffs Police Department said the man was southbound on I-29 about 4:30 p.m., when he pulled over to remove debris from the roadway.

He was struck by another southbound vehicle, whose driver pulled over. Officers found the injured man lying unconscious on the shoulder of the road.

Police did not release the name of the driver of the vehicle that struck the man. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The incident remains under inve4tigation.

