Man killed in fiery crash along Kennedy Freeway in Omaha
Car on fire

Firefighters fight a blaze in a car off the Kennedy Freeway.

 MIKE BROWNLEE/THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Omaha police say a man died Sunday morning in a fiery crash off the Kennedy Freeway.

The man was driving a Nissan sedan north on the freeway when he went off the road and into a grassy area, Omaha Police Officer Kevin O'Keefe said. The car caught fire.

The crash occurred near the Interstate 80 interchange, O'Keefe said. It was reported at 11:39 a.m.

The vehicle did not have a license plate, O'Keefe said. Authorities are trying to locate the man's relatives. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

