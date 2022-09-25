Man killed in shooting early Sunday in downtown Lincoln

A man was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting early Sunday in downtown Lincoln.

Police were called to the scene near 19th and O Streets just after midnight, according to Lincoln Police spokeswoman. Officers located a man down in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures without success. Police are working to confirm the name of the victim, believed to be in his 30s, and to notify his family.

Police said a male suspect was seen running from the scene. Officers began canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses, the spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information about the incident, including video evidence, is urged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.