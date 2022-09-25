 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man killed in shooting early Sunday in downtown Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

A man was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting early Sunday in downtown Lincoln.

Police were called to the scene near 19th and O Streets just after midnight, according to Lincoln Police spokeswoman. Officers located a man down in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures without success. Police are working to confirm the name of the victim, believed to be in his 30s, and to notify his family. 

Police said a male suspect was seen running from the scene. Officers began canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses, the spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information about the incident, including video evidence, is urged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert