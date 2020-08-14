Man killed in Washington County crash identified

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver who was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday on U.S. Highway 75.

Julian Alzate, 20, was killed in the crash, which occurred about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday just south of Herman, Nebraska, said Kevin Willis, the chief deputy in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators that a convertible was exceeding the speed limit in a northbound lane of Highway 75 when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound semitrailer truck.

The force of the collision separated the rear axle from the trailer, Willis said. Alzate, who was driving the convertible, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

