A forklift operator was seriously injured Monday in a propane tank explosion at a former industrial building owned by Omaha Public Schools.

The man suffered burns and was rushed by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center. The explosion happened shortly before noon on Monday at the former U.S. Mills Inc. complex at 4301 N. 30th St.

An automated fire detector alerted the fire department at 11:59 a.m. The call was upgraded to an explosion while crews were en route.

When they arrived at 12:03 p.m., they found the garage doors blown out and the propane bottle burning.

The explosion happened when the forklift operator pierced the propane bottle, said Assistant Fire Marshal Joseph Caniglia of the Omaha Fire Department.

Caniglia said firefighters immediately tended to the man, quickly doused the propane bottle and pulled it out of the building. The injured man’s name was being withheld. No other people were injured.

Caniglia said the extent of the damage has not yet been determined.

The building is owned by OPS, but a spokeswoman said it is no longer a school. The Douglas County assessor's website lists the building as a storage warehouse.