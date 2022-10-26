 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in Omaha motel room

A 30-year-old man sought on multiple arrest warrants was taken into custody Wednesday after barricading himself in a room at an Omaha motel. 

About 2 a.m., Omaha police officers tried to stop a Dodge Charger near 108th and L Streets. The driver, an Omaha resident, refused to stop and drove away. 

Officers learned that the Charger was stolen and the driver had been named in multiple felony warrants out of Lancaster and Pottawattamie Counties. The car was spotted about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Motel 6 at 109th and J Streets. 

Witnesses told officers that the man, a woman and an infant had entered a motel room, and officers suspected the woman and child were being held against their will. SWAT team members eventually were able to breach a motel window and rescue the woman and child. 

Officers saw that the man was barricaded in the bathroom. They then used chemical munitions to get him to come out. He surrendered and was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

