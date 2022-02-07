Man who died in Bennington barn fire remembered as 'funny, smart, stubborn, loyal'

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel at 6505 S. 144th St. Memorial donations can be made through Braman Mortuary or through the Paypal fund "Donate to William Dietrich."

Dietrich is a 2008 graduate of Millard North High School. As a kid, he could be found climbing to the top of a streetlamp, playing in the river, skateboarding or building a neighborhood project, his family wrote in his obituary. He had an artistic streak and enjoyed drawing, painting, cooking and playing the guitar and banjo. He also enjoyed reading and discussing books.

His family wrote in their obituary that Nathan’s desire would be for people to celebrate his life by sitting around a campfire and sharing stories.

Heartland Farms is a noted horse facility that breeds, sells, trains and shows horses. It is owned by Blair and Karen Cudmore.

In addition to supporting Dietrich's family, the horse community has come together to support the Cudmores.