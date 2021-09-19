Man, woman airlifted to Iowa City burn unit following fiery crash in Omaha

A man and a woman were airlifted to an Iowa hospital early Sunday after a vehicle crashed near Interstate 480 and Martha Street in Omaha and became engulfed in flames.

Alejandro Jimenez-Hernandez, 22, of Omaha, and an unidentified woman were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to an Omaha police spokesman. Both patients were then flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment in a burn unit, he said.

Omaha police responded to the one-vehicle crash about 2 a.m. Investigators determined that a 2018 Kia Optima was southbound on I-480 when it left the roadway for an unknow reason, traveled into a grassy embankment and struck a concrete support for an interstate sign.

The Kia became engulfed in flames, the spokesman said. Several passersby pulled the man and woman from the vehicle.

Investigators said high speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. Two southbound lanes of I-480 were closed until 4 a.m. during the investigation.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.