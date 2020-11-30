Marine Corps' new Space Command plants flag at Offutt

From the Halls of Montezuma, to the Shores of Tripoli.

And then, maybe, to the moon?

Offutt Air Force Base is the home of a new U.S. Marine Corps command whose members are focused on future combat in space.

Marine Corps Forces Space Command was activated on Oct. 1, but its creation wasn’t announced until mid-November. It is the Marine Corps component of the U.S. Space Command, which was established as an independent combatant command in August 2019.

“Space has become an incredibly important domain,” Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, the unit’s commander, said in an interview Tuesday. “These will be Marines who will be focused 100% of the time on space issues.”

Glavy said the unit is made up primarily of Marines — mostly officers, but also some enlisted personnel, in addition to civilians — who have already been working on space issues at Offutt as part of U.S. Strategic Command. StratCom oversaw space warfare from 2002 until 2019, when SpaceCom took over those duties.

The Marines’ jobs included command and control functions; satellite communications; and navigation and timing.

Glavy would not say how many Marines are part of the new command, but it isn’t many.