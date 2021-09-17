Marine Cpl. Daegan Page laid to rest in Omaha

Marine Cpl. Daegan Page was honored Friday as a hero, a fearless son — a beacon of light in the darkness.

At Page’s funeral service at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Millard, the Rev. Suzanne Howe cited Bible scripture in saying the darkness did not overcome the light of Jesus Christ.

So it is with Page, even in his death, Howe said.

“He gave light everywhere he went, and you can’t put that light out.

“It’s not out.”

A native of Red Oak, Iowa, and a graduate of Millard South High School, Page was killed by a suicide bomber Aug. 26 in Afghanistan during the evacuation from the United States’ 20-year war.

Page’s death has captured the hearts of people across the Omaha community, Nebraska and Iowa.

Last Friday, thousands lined the processional route as his remains were returned to Omaha.

Page’s remains were to be committed at Omaha National Cemetery following Friday’s funeral.