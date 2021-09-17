 Skip to main content
Marine Cpl. Daegan Page laid to rest in Omaha
Marine Cpl. Daegan Page laid to rest in Omaha

Marines serve as pallbearers at the conclusion of the procession for Marine Cpl. Daegan Page as his body arrives at Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha on Sept. 10.

Thousands lined Omaha streets for the procession of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page.

Marine Cpl. Daegan Page was honored Friday as a hero, a fearless son — a beacon of light in the darkness.

At Page’s funeral service at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Millard, the Rev. Suzanne Howe cited Bible scripture in saying the darkness did not overcome the light of Jesus Christ.

So it is with Page, even in his death, Howe said.

“He gave light everywhere he went, and you can’t put that light out.

“It’s not out.”

A native of Red Oak, Iowa, and a graduate of Millard South High School, Page was killed by a suicide bomber Aug. 26 in Afghanistan during the evacuation from the United States’ 20-year war.

Page’s death has captured the hearts of people across the Omaha community, Nebraska and Iowa.

Last Friday, thousands lined the processional route as his remains were returned to Omaha.

Page’s remains were to be committed at Omaha National Cemetery following Friday’s funeral.

Dignitaries at Friday’s funeral included U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, U.S. Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry, Govs. Kim Reynolds and Pete Ricketts, and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Howe expressed thanks for the public’s support but asked for people to continue that “again and again and again, because that’s what this family needs.”

“Please don’t let that support stop as time goes by and we get back to our lives.”

