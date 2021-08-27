Marine from Omaha killed in Afghanistan airport bombing

A Marine from Omaha was killed in the deadly bombing at the Kabul airport earlier this week.
Cpl. Daegan Page, 23, died along with 12 other service members — 10 from the Marine Corps and one each from the Army and Navy — when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the airport gate. As many as 169 Afghans were also killed.
Page played youth hockey in the Westside district and attended Millard South High School, according to his Facebook page.
His Facebook photo shows him with a tattoo on his chest that says “Death Before Dishonor.”
The family released the following statement to local news outlets:
Our beloved son, Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, was killed in Afghanistan yesterday. Daegan joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Millard South High School. He loved the brotherhood of the Marines and was proud to serve as a member of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.
Daegan’s girlfriend Jessica, his mom, dad, step-mom, step-dad, 4 siblings, and grandparents are all mourning the loss of a great son, grandson, and brother. Daegan was raised in Red Oak, Iowa and the Omaha metro area and was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed playing hockey for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club and was a diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan. He loved hunting and spending time outdoors with his dad, as well as being out on the water. He was also an animal lover with a soft spot in his heart for dogs.
Daegan always looked forward to coming home and hanging out with his family and many buddies in Nebraska. To his younger siblings, he was their favorite jungle gym and to his friends, he was a genuinely happy guy that you could always count on. After finishing his enlistment, Daegan planned to come home and go to a local trade school, possibly to become a lineman.
Daegan will always be remembered for his tough outer shell and giant heart. Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan."
Members of Nebraska's congressional delegation offered condolences to Page's family Friday.
Rep. Don Bacon, who is himself an Afghanistan War veteran, said he was “heartbroken” over the loss of the local Marine.
“No words can express the devastation, frustration, and sorrow his family is experiencing right now,” Bacon said in the statement. “I pray for the healing and comfort of his family and friends during this difficult time. Corporal Page is an American hero who gave the last full measure of devotion. He served his country honorably, and his service will never be in vain.”
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said Page's death made a devastating loss all the more tragic.
“God bless Corporal Page. He saved lives and served his country honorably,” Fortenberry said in a statement. “My heart was already broken over our country’s loss of 13 service members in Afghanistan. Now the loss is even harder.”
Sen. Ben Sasse, noting that Page gave his life defending U.S. citizens and allies, said he was praying for Page’s family and the Americans who are still in harm's way.
“He fought to keep this nation’s promise that we leave no man behind, and now Nebraskans will keep our promise to honor his sacrifice and his family’s sacrifice,” Sasse said in a statement. “Americans are filled with grief and anger. Heroes like Corporal Page never failed us — Nebraskans will not fail them.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to keep Page's family in their prayers during the coming days and weeks.
“Our hearts are breaking right now for the military families who lost loved ones in the terrorist attack in Kabul yesterday,” Ricketts said in a statement. “Nebraska will long remember Corporal Page’s heroic service to his country, and we mourn his passing."
The deadly attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport Thursday was carried out by a suicide bomber who made it within several yards of an airport gate where Afghans were crowded in as part of the ongoing chaotic evacuation.
Officials have said the U.S. intends to complete the evacuation by a Tuesday deadline as America brings a 20-year conflict in Afghanistan to a close.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
