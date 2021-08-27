Marine from Omaha killed in Afghanistan airport bombing

Daegan always looked forward to coming home and hanging out with his family and many buddies in Nebraska. To his younger siblings, he was their favorite jungle gym and to his friends, he was a genuinely happy guy that you could always count on. After finishing his enlistment, Daegan planned to come home and go to a local trade school, possibly to become a lineman.

Daegan will always be remembered for his tough outer shell and giant heart. Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan."

Members of Nebraska's congressional delegation offered condolences to Page's family Friday.

Rep. Don Bacon, who is himself an Afghanistan War veteran, said he was “heartbroken” over the loss of the local Marine.

“No words can express the devastation, frustration, and sorrow his family is experiencing right now,” Bacon said in the statement. “I pray for the healing and comfort of his family and friends during this difficult time. Corporal Page is an American hero who gave the last full measure of devotion. He served his country honorably, and his service will never be in vain.”