Marlin Petermann, an institution in Nebraska flood-fighting, dies at age 72

Every spring, the Petermann kids knew they'd barely see their dad.

Marlin Petermann, assistant general manager for the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, would head out to eastern Nebraska rivers for the near round-the-clock monitoring of ice break-up and related flooding. Doing so was a critical part of the NRD's mission in terms of saving lives and property in eastern Nebraska.

"We knew when the thaw came, we wouldn't see him much," son Jeff said. "He was so dedicated."

Petermann, 72, died Wednesday from fungal pneumonia, a complication of COVID-19. He had been vaccinated, his family said. Petermann battled COVID for a month and had rebounded and was planning his return to the office when he took a turn for the worse, his family said.

The son of a farmer, Petermann had degrees in civil and agricultural engineering, and his work at the NRD allowed him to combine his love of the land with his eye for solving problems.

"As children, we did not visit lakes, we visited dams," his son Jeff said. "We didn't visit Lake McConaughy, we visited Kingsley Dam. We didn't go to Las Vegas, we went to Hoover Dam."