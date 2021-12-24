Marlin Petermann, an institution in Nebraska flood-fighting, dies at age 72

Every spring, the Petermann kids knew they'd barely see their dad.
Marlin Petermann, assistant general manager for the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, would head out to eastern Nebraska rivers for the near round-the-clock monitoring of ice break-up and related flooding. Doing so was a critical part of the NRD's mission in terms of saving lives and property in eastern Nebraska.
"We knew when the thaw came, we wouldn't see him much," son Jeff said. "He was so dedicated."
Petermann, 72, died Wednesday from fungal pneumonia, a complication of COVID-19. He had been vaccinated, his family said. Petermann battled COVID for a month and had rebounded and was planning his return to the office when he took a turn for the worse, his family said.
The son of a farmer, Petermann had degrees in civil and agricultural engineering, and his work at the NRD allowed him to combine his love of the land with his eye for solving problems.
"As children, we did not visit lakes, we visited dams," his son Jeff said. "We didn't visit Lake McConaughy, we visited Kingsley Dam. We didn't go to Las Vegas, we went to Hoover Dam."
Rich Tesar, who has served 30 years on the Papio NRD board, said Petermann was an institution in Nebraska's flood-fighting efforts. His death, he said, has brought an outpouring from colleagues across Nebraska.
"(Marlin) wouldn't quit until a problem was resolved," Tesar said.
With almost 48 years at the Papio-NRD, Petermann's career spanned nearly the entire 50-year history of Natural Resources Districts in Nebraska.
He had a hand in most reservoir and levee projects in eastern Nebraska, said Papio-NRD General Manager John Winkler. And he worked on trails, recreation and land conservation efforts.
"He can never be replaced," Winkler said. "We have a lot of good staff and experience, so the mission will go on. But he was a huge part of it ... he was here through all of it."
His expertise was especially important, several people said, in helping metro-area decision-makers, including those at Offutt Air Force Base, make the best of a bad situation during the catastrophic flood of 2019.
Petermann had open heart surgery just two weeks before the 2019 flood. His recovery from heart surgery went hand-in-hand with battling the flood, his family said.
His wife, Cynthia, recalls a rehab therapist taking the phone out of Petermann's hand while he was on the treadmill taking a call about the flood.
"His blood pressure was going up," she said.
Her engineer husband, with his love of numbers, would have been amused by the date of his death, Cynthia Petermann said. It was a palindrome: 12/22/21
His kids say they see a natural connection between their dad's rural upbringing and his city job.
"Every bridge you've driven over, my dad had thought about the creek beneath it," Jeff said.
Family and faith were central to his life, his son said. He was a devoted grandfather and a devout member first of St. Paul Lutheran Church and School and later of the Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Petermann and his wife would have celebrated 52 years of marriage in January. In addition to his wife, other survivors include sons Cory and Jeff, twins Michael and Marcy (Manganaro); a brother, Marcus; and nine grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q St.