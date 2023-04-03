Omahans who want to walk or bike from downtown to the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge will have to find a new, longer route next week.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Omaha will be temporarily closed due to construction on Lewis & Clark Landing.

The bridge serves as a connection between the CHI Health Center Omaha plaza entrance (near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue) and the Missouri riverfront. It's often used by downtown pedestrians to pass over train tracks and fences to reach the riverfront, particularly during the years-long renovation of Lewis & Clark Landing and the Heartland of America Park.

The closure will begin on Monday, April 10 and the bridge will reopen Friday, April 14, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority, which oversees Omaha's Riverfront parks.

During the closure, pedestrians and cyclists from downtown will need to go north to Abbott Drive in order to reach the riverfront and the Bob Kerrey bridge.

Both Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park are scheduled to reopen this summer, weather permitting.

