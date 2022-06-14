Mary Baines, one of the first female real estate agents in Omaha, dies at 100

Mary Kibbee Baines needed a livelihood that would bring in more money.

So she became a real estate agent.

In the mid-1960s, Baines became one of the Omaha area's first female real estate agents. She enjoyed a successful 30-year career.

Baines died Thursday at age 100.

"The most important thing was her work ethic," said daughter Rose Roeder.

Baines was born in Arion, Iowa, but spent most of her life in Omaha. She attended St. Bernard Catholic School and graduated high school from Holy Name.

Baines earned a scholarship to attend Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, but couldn't afford room and board or books. So she stayed home and landed a job with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

After the war, she met her first husband while out dancing. They married and had three children.

After her husband died, Roeder said, the family moved from their Elkhorn home to Omaha to be closer to extended family.

Baines went to work as a payroll and account clerk for the Benson Sun newspaper. But she was looking to make more money, so she went into real estate, Roeder said.

Baines always had been interested in houses — both the building process and the buying process, her daughter said.

Baines got her real estate license in 1966, said friend and fellow real estate agent Jeanne Patrick.

She built up a client base and kept in touch with them over the years.

"Mom's work ethic was always stressed to us," Roeder said. "Plus, being honest with people."

Few places wanted to hire female real estate agents in the 1960s, Patrick said. When she got hired with NP Dodge, she found a mentor and friend in Baines.

"She was a trouper," Patrick said.

As an agent, Baines was thorough, organized and determined. She covered all the bases and told clients the truth, Patrick said.

A "go-getter" who was "ahead of her time," Baines "did quite well working among an office full of men," she said.

Baines spent most of her career with NP Dodge, retiring in 1999.

Baines remarried twice, meeting her subsequent husbands at dancing events, too, her daughter said.

Baines was proud, her daughter said, that all of her children and grandchildren went on to graduate from college.

"That was her biggest goal in life because it was something she couldn't do," Roeder said.

Baines was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Omaha and also was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 1.

Baines' family hosted a 100th birthday party for her at the Legion post. It drew about 100 guests and featured catered food and live music, her daughter said.

The shindig was fitting, Roeder said, as Baines often told her children she wanted her life celebrated while she was alive.

Baines is preceded in death by her three husbands, Wilmor R. Fallon, George T. Kibbee and Donald E. Baines. In addition to Roeder, she's survived by son Mark Fallon and daughter Julie Grebenick as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services are private. Donations can be made to the Servants of Mary.

