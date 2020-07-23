Mask mandate may be coming, says head of Douglas County Board of Health

Douglas County health officials are taking steps toward requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

"We're in an unprecedented pandemic now, and we need to do everything we can to slow it down," said Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County Board of Health.

Rodgers said county health and legal officials began investigating their options this week after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced its indoor mask mandate on Friday.

That department has different authority to take such steps than Douglas County, he said. But county officials have found another pathway that they think will work.

"There's a pathway to get there," Rodgers said, "and we're taking the steps to exercise the option."

Rodgers added that county health officials are trying to work through the details of that option to make sure all those involved are comfortable with the move.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has called the Lancaster County mandate an example of government overreach that's not backed by data. He said Tuesday that he is still reviewing whether Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department have the legal authority to require face coverings without the state's permission.