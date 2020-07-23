Mask mandate may be coming to Omaha

Stothert said she would prefer that every Omahan voluntarily wear a mask when they can't distance from others.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said this week that the Lancaster County mandate is an example of government overreach that isn't backed by hard data.

Taylor Gage, the governor’s press secretary, said Thursday that Ricketts is reviewing whether Douglas County health officials have the authority to mandate mask-wearing.

Stothert said she must consider how a mask mandate would be enforced. Police and prosecutors, she said, already are busy.

But when asked whether she would stand in the way of Pour issuing a mandate, Stothert said she and Pour would have to discuss the matter. "I value her expertise, I need to value her expertise ... but I want to make sure we're doing the right thing at the right time," the mayor said.

Also to be considered would be the length of a mandate. Stothert said Pour has indicated she would like to keep the measure in place until the end of August and then re-evaluate. That's the same plan announced by Lincoln's mayor.