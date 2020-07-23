You are the owner of this article.
Mask mandate may be coming to Omaha
Douglas County health officials are taking steps toward requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Douglas County health officials, working with Omaha city officials, are moving toward requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces in Omaha.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said Thursday she thinks it's time to take the step.

"We need to get our cases under control if we want to get our schools open," Pour said during a press briefing with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Pour said she and members of the Douglas County Board of Health began investigating their options this week after the Lancaster County Health Department announced that Lancaster County residents would be required to wear masks in indoor public places, with some exceptions. That measure took effect Monday.

Douglas County, however, has different regulations than Lancaster County has. Pour said she can't do what Lancaster County did without permission from the state.

But Stothert said Omaha's city code gives Douglas County's health director the authority to make rules and regulations for the city during epidemics and public health emergencies. 

Stothert said Pour "is the one that has the authority to make rules and regulations for public health and safety."

The rule, if it goes into effect, would not apply to Douglas County communities outside Omaha.

Stothert said she would prefer that every Omahan voluntarily wear a mask when they can't distance from others. 

Gov. Pete Ricketts said this week that the Lancaster County mandate is an example of government overreach that isn't backed by hard data.

Taylor Gage, the governor’s press secretary, said Thursday that Ricketts is reviewing whether Douglas County health officials have the authority to mandate mask-wearing.

Stothert said she must consider how a mask mandate would be enforced. Police and prosecutors, she said, already are busy.

But when asked whether she would stand in the way of Pour issuing a mandate, Stothert said she and Pour would have to discuss the matter. "I value her expertise, I need to value her expertise ... but I want to make sure we're doing the right thing at the right time," the mayor said.

Also to be considered would be the length of a mandate. Stothert said Pour has indicated she would like to keep the measure in place until the end of August and then re-evaluate. That's the same plan announced by Lincoln's mayor.

Pour said the measure also likely would closely mirror Lancaster County's rules. That measure includes a number of exceptions, including for people exercising or eating or drinking in a bar or restaurant. Those who can't wear a mask because of a medical condition and people seeking state or county government services don't have to wear masks, either.

Pour said she will have further discussions with the mayor and others in the community. "It looks like we're going to go ahead," she said, "but it's going to take a few more days."

Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County Board of Health, said a consensus has emerged in public health quarters that masks, along with social distancing and proper hand hygiene, are important in reducing the spread of the virus.

Mask-wearing also is seen as a means of keeping businesses open and allowing schools to safely reopen.

"If you want to avoid another lockdown," Rodgers said, "you've got to put masks on."

Rodgers said the board of health would have to take action on a mask requirement in order to cover the rest of the county outside Omaha.

Cases in Douglas County, Lancaster County and the state as a whole saw an uptick last week. Pour said the county's positivity rate for tests reached 11.6% on Thursday. At the end of last week, it was 7%.

Pour also provided an update on COVID-19 cases. Some 61% of the county's cases, she said, have been in people ages 34 and younger.

She also provided an age-group breakdown for young people in Douglas County:

Birth to age 4 — 127 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Ages 5 to 9 — 139 cases.

Ages 10 to 14 — 220 cases.

Ages 15 to 19 — 607 cases.

Ages 20 to 24 — 1,104 cases.

Ages 25 to 29 — 1,038 cases. 

Cases among the Hispanic community have decreased to 44% of the total, Pour said, while cases among white residents have risen to 29%.

World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report. 

