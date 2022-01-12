Mask mandate, round 2: Omaha small businesses say customers largely complying

Jeff Wilke said in an interview that anyone not wearing a mask will be offered one.

"People who come to our place need to be wearing a mask until they sit down," he said. "That's what our expectation is."

Customers at Karma Koffee and Bagel Bin, near 120th and Pacific Streets, appeared to be largely following the mandate that took effect Wednesday. Based on observations, customers wore masks while ordering and took them off while seated and eating and drinking — as is allowed under the mask mandate.

Susan Brezack, a co-owner of Bagel Bin, said late Wednesday morning that her business has been unaffected. She said about 80% of Bagel Bin's customers have been wearing masks throughout the pandemic.

She said one person said he would go somewhere else upon learning of the mask mandate.

Brezack said people largely understand the position that businesses are in right now.

“They’re tired of (wearing masks), but they understand what has to be done,” she said. “We can deal with this.”