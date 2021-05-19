Mask mandates expiring in Lincoln, Ralston, Omaha as vaccines continue, COVID cases drop

The new guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but the move will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

In response to the CDC's guidance, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said last week that letting Omaha's mask mandate expire May 25 made sense.

“We think the timing is right for this step, and it makes sense for the City Council to allow the mask mandate to expire," Pour said in a statement last week. "It is our hope that Douglas County residents will continue to get the vaccine so our return to normal can continue."

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear masks around others and practice social distancing, according to the CDC.

Businesses are taking different approaches to masking.

As of Tuesday, Hy-Vee grocery stores no longer required fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores (except where required by local ordinance). It joined other retailers, such as Target and Walmart, in announcing the move.