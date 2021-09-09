Maskless woman coughs at customers in Lincoln grocery store

A maskless woman who coughed at customers at a Lincoln grocery store “no longer works” at her job following a company investigation.
Videos posted online from the incident last Friday show the woman openly coughing in the produce section at the Super Saver near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road. On one video, she claimed she has allergies and said she didn’t need to wear a mask.
After the incident went viral, people responding online wrongly identified one woman as the “coughing Karen.” Tuesday, the maskless cougher was identified as an Arizona woman with Lincoln connections.
More video of crazy #karen following my daughter and her mom coughing at them. Lancaster county has a mask mandate right now. #covid #cough #lincoln #Nebraska #wtf #lnk #antimasker pic.twitter.com/Pj3lWkCfEI— RoBeastRo (@RoBeastRo) September 5, 2021
On Wednesday morning, software company SAP tweeted: “The health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we live and work are of utmost concern to us. We are taking the matter of an SAP employee incident very seriously and investigating the situation.”
By Wednesday night, SAP tweeted: “We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP.”
The Lincoln Police Department has not received any report about the incident and does not have an investigation, said Officer Erin Spilker, the department's public information officer. If someone came forward, Spilker said, the department would investigate to determine if any laws were violated.
In a separate statement, the department said: "While viewing this incident may be disturbing to some viewers, enforcement is predicated on statements and evidence from those actually at the scene."
The department said it received a complaint from the woman wrongly identified, reporting online harassment and repeated offensive phone calls to her workplace. Those actions, the department said, are potential criminal violations.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Lincoln is under a mask mandate implemented by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
On the online forum Reddit, a user identified as Jessabird wrote that she and her child were at the grocery store when the maskless woman approached. One video shows the woman walking forward and coughing: “Excuse me. (Coughing.) I’m coming through. (Coughing.)”
She says other shoppers are "so cute."
"You're such a Karen," one person responds.
To which the maskless woman says: "Ok, whatever, you're such sheep."
Someone asks her why she’s not wearing a mask, and she replies: “Because I don’t need to have one on because I’m not sick and neither are you.”
She then openly coughs more and steps forward, saying “It’s my allergies. I have allergies.”
The woman who posted to Reddit said she continued shopping but the maskless woman followed her around the store and used the self-checkout stand next to her.
Jessabird posted, “I just really wanted to get us the heck out of there.”
She called the incident "bizarre and weird." She added: "It's a huge problem when a grown adult resorts to spewing their unmasked germs all over strangers in a public setting."
