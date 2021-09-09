Maskless woman coughs at customers in Lincoln grocery store

A maskless woman who coughed at customers at a Lincoln grocery store “no longer works” at her job following a company investigation.

Videos posted online from the incident last Friday show the woman openly coughing in the produce section at the Super Saver near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road. On one video, she claimed she has allergies and said she didn’t need to wear a mask.

After the incident went viral, people responding online wrongly identified one woman as the “coughing Karen.” Tuesday, the maskless cougher was identified as an Arizona woman with Lincoln connections.

On Wednesday morning, software company SAP tweeted: “The health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we live and work are of utmost concern to us. We are taking the matter of an SAP employee incident very seriously and investigating the situation.”

By Wednesday night, SAP tweeted: “We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP.”