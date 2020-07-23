Masks to be given away at three Omaha churches on Saturday

Anyone who needs a mask can pick one up for free on Saturday at three Omaha churches.
The masks will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 4002 J St.; St. Peter’s Church, 709 S. 28th St.; and St. Bernard’s Church, 3601 N. 65th St.
The Douglas County Health Department is working with the Omaha Fire and Police Departments and the Medical Reserve Corps to the distribute the masks.
People also may also pick up masks at the Health Department’s security desk inside the Douglas County office building, 1111 S. 41st St. Hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“The benefits of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are well documented, and it’s never been more important to wear a mask/face covering than now as schools prepare to reopen and small businesses work tirelessly to remain open,” the health department said in a press release.
Photos: The faces of the mask effort
Masks
Volunteer Bianca Jinete shows off some of the masks she's made.
BIANCA JINETE
Completed Masks
Vicki Dunkle drops off five kits that included about 200 completed masks. "I had sworn those were the last I was going to make since I'd been making them since the first set of kits were released in March. But then I saw how many kits still needed to be completed and took two more sets to work on,'' Dunkle said.
MIKE ELLIS
Mask Kits
Bags and bags of mask kits that volunteers would pick up from Patricia Longacre's house.
PATRICIA LONGACRE
Masks
Mick Longacre cuts some halyard masks. A total of 11,000 were cut by a hand crank.
PATRICIA LONGACRE
Mask Delivery
Mick Longacre helps VA hospital staffer Shaunielle Mosley load up mask covers and face shields.
PATRICIA LONGACRE
Scrubs
The Bergan Mercy cath lab wearing some of the scrub caps made by Nebraska Masks for Medicine volunteers.
BOBBIE HUGHES
Masks
USAF 595th Command and Control group wearing some of the masks made for them.
SCOTT PETTY
Masks
The Linwood Fire and Rescue Department with their masks.
NICKI CHROMY
Masks
Lucy Hervert, 11, wears a prototype mask.
PATRICIA LONGACRE
Masks
Mick Longacre was the original model for scrub cap design.
PATRICIA LONGACRE
Masks
Carol Coniglio of Celtic Quilter repairs some masks.
PATRICIA LONGACRE
Mask Drop-off
The black bins where volunteers dropped off completed projects.
PATRICIA LONGACRE
Making Mask Kits
Judy Fletcher, the owner of Celtic Quilter, helps with mask kit setup.
PATRICIA LONGACRE
Masks
Volunteer Mary Clabaugh with a kit. She completed many.
PATRICIA LONGACRE
Completed Masks
Debi Kozney next to boxes of completed CHI halyard duckbill masks.
PATRICIA LONGACRE
Making Masks
Presley Williams, 11, was one of the youngest sewers.
Marjie Ducey
Mask Donation
Jason Kirchhevel of Omaha Smart Local 3 Sheet Metal Union with 25,000 donated metal nose pieces.
PATRICIA LONGACRE
Masks
Methodist Women's Hospital staff wearing some of the group's caps and face masks.
TIFANY SOMER-SHELBY
Mask Delivery
Sgt. Stacie Williams picks up masks for the Omaha Police Department. Patricia Longacre and Holly Barstow help to load them.
Marjie Ducey
Mask Making
Volunteer Michaela Murcek and helpers Sebastian Moore, 9, and Avery Murcek, 5.
Marjie Ducey
Mask Making
UNMC students Susan Greni, Edison Inacio de Oliveira, Benjamin McIntire, Alex Maben and Madalyn Somer check masks. They all are in the class of 2023.
Marjie Ducey
Masks
A string of masks sewn by Vicki Dunkle.
VICKI DUNKLE
Masks
Judy Hayes sewed a room full of masks. Some sewers had fun seeing how many they could sew on a single bobbin of thread.
JUDY HAYES
Mask Helper
Stacy Moravec Stohlmann's sewing helper, Wheatley. Stacy has sewn hundreds of masks for the group.
Marjie Ducey
