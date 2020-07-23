Masks to be given away at three Omaha churches on Saturday

Anyone who needs a mask can pick one up for free on Saturday at three Omaha churches.

The masks will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 4002 J St.; St. Peter’s Church, 709 S. 28th St.; and St. Bernard’s Church, 3601 N. 65th St.

The Douglas County Health Department is working with the Omaha Fire and Police Departments and the Medical Reserve Corps to the distribute the masks.

People also may also pick up masks at the Health Department’s security desk inside the Douglas County office building, 1111 S. 41st St. Hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“The benefits of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are well documented, and it’s never been more important to wear a mask/face covering than now as schools prepare to reopen and small businesses work tirelessly to remain open,” the health department said in a press release.



