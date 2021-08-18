 Skip to main content
Masks to be recommended for Aug. 28 Memorial Park concert and fireworks show
Masks will be recommended but not required for the people who attend the free City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks display Aug. 28 in Memorial Park.

This year’s show will feature headliner Elvis Costello and the Layabouts. Costello was going to perform with the Imposters, organizers noted, but keyboardist Steve Nieve will not be able to perform because of border policies between the U.S. and France. Guitarist Charlie Sexton will be stepping in to round out the Layabouts. Wyclef Jean will be the special guest.

The annual event, which draws thousands of people to the park, will begin at 5:45 p.m. with the national anthem performed by Senior Airman Mario Foreman-Powell.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at approximately 10 p.m.

The annual City of Omaha Celebrates America concert will take place Aug. 28 at Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave. The free show will feature Elvis Costello and the Layabouts, with special guest Wyclef Jean.

Organizers are asking that concertgoers spread out: "To keep everyone safe, consider setting your blanket or chairs up with a little bit of space between you and your concert neighbors."

Good luck with that one.

Large screens on the sides of the stage will allow people to see the show, organizers said.

The health protocols may change based on CDC guidelines and CDC and local health department recommendations, officials said.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring masks, hand sanitizer, water and sunscreen.

A limited number of disposable masks will be available at the information tent. In addition, hand-washing stations will be set up near portable restrooms, but organizers said they may run out of water with heavy use, so people are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer with them.

The Douglas County Health Department will have its mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic on site from 5-8 p.m. for anyone who would like to get vaccinated.

Usually, the concert is held around the Fourth of July. This year’s switch to August was chosen because of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced cancellation of last year’s show.

The event is produced by the City of Omaha and sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

