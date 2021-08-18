Masks to be recommended for Aug. 28 Memorial Park concert and fireworks show

Masks will be recommended but not required for the people who attend the free City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks display Aug. 28 in Memorial Park.

This year’s show will feature headliner Elvis Costello and the Layabouts. Costello was going to perform with the Imposters, organizers noted, but keyboardist Steve Nieve will not be able to perform because of border policies between the U.S. and France. Guitarist Charlie Sexton will be stepping in to round out the Layabouts. Wyclef Jean will be the special guest.

The annual event, which draws thousands of people to the park, will begin at 5:45 p.m. with the national anthem performed by Senior Airman Mario Foreman-Powell.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at approximately 10 p.m.

Organizers are asking that concertgoers spread out: "To keep everyone safe, consider setting your blanket or chairs up with a little bit of space between you and your concert neighbors."

Good luck with that one.

Large screens on the sides of the stage will allow people to see the show, organizers said.

The health protocols may change based on CDC guidelines and CDC and local health department recommendations, officials said.