Masks won't be required in Omaha, Douglas County health director says

Douglas County's health director said Friday that the Nebraska Attorney General's Office challenged her ability to implement a mask requirement in Omaha, so she is backing off her plan to do so.

Adi Pour said she will continue review data every day, "but for now, I have to trust everybody in this community to do the right thing moving ahead."

Pour said last week that she thought it was time to require masks in indoor public spaces in Omaha.

"We need to get our cases under control if we want to get our schools open, Pour said at a press briefing with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert last Thursday.

Stothert, who was at the Friday briefing where Pour announced the decision, said wearing a mask is very important and will control the spread of the coronavirus. But she said wearing a mask will be "a simple request we want to make to citizens of Omaha," not a requirement.

Stothert said she had talked to the president of the Omaha City Council, Chris Jerram, about drafting a resolution that would let the council send a statement to the community strongly supporting the wearing of masks in public places.

"Right now we really need to be responsible and do the right thing," Stothert said.