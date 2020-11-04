Maureen Borden brightened neighbors' lives with streetside gardens

Leavenworth Street will never be the same again, a neighbor said.

Maureen Borden, known for her gardens that adorned the corner of 57th and Leavenworth Streets, died Monday of COVID-19. She was 76.

Borden had an affectionate name for the colorful garden, often filled with zinnias, that caught motorists’ eyes. She called it “The Devil’s Strip” because it was so hard to water.

“I don’t know if she knew how many people loved what she did,’’ said Nancy Bierman, who lives in the area. “People are sad. I’ve lived in the neighborhood for a long time. Those flowers are always a cheery point of the day.’’

Borden’s brother, Howard, who also lives at the family home, said his sister had two passions: gardening and writing. She wrote a book, “Hear I Go: A Tale of Life, Death, Bar-B-Que and the Tango.’’

One of her cousins, Barb Glover, said she wrote the book after the man she was supposed to marry died of a heart attack when they were both in their 40s.

She met him after she returned to Omaha from California, where she taught English. That man, whom she called her beloved, was a horticulturist and helped “Mo’’ further develop her love of flowers.