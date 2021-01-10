Mayday call issued for firefighters to evacuate during fire that destroyed South Omaha home

An electrical malfunction was found to be the cause of a fire early Sunday that destroyed a South Omaha home and placed a firefighter in danger.

Crews from the Omaha Fire Department reported smoke on approach just before 5 a.m. at a house near 25th and Hickory Streets. All occupants of the home had evacuated when crews arrived and declared a working fire.

The fire began in the basement of the home and was spreading through the structure's interior, causing dangerous conditions for a crew member, a spokesman for the Fire Department said. Conditions in the house deteriorated to the point that a "mayday" radio call was issued, meaning everyone in the house was to leave immediately

The lone firefighter was able to escape the home without injury, the spokesman said. The home, valued at $59,500, was almost destroyed.

The cause of the fire was found to be an electrical problem inside a sleeping area in the basement.

