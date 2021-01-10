Mayday call issued for firefighters to evacuate during fire that nearly destroyed South Omaha home

Fire investigators determined that an electrical malfunction was the cause of a blaze early Sunday that nearly destroyed a South Omaha home and placed a firefighter in danger.

Crews from the Omaha Fire Department reported smoke on approach just before 5 a.m. at a house near 25th and Hickory Streets. All occupants of the home had evacuated when crews arrived and declared a working fire.

The fire began in the basement of the home and was spreading through the structure's interior, causing dangerous conditions for a crew member, a spokesman for the Fire Department said. Conditions in the house deteriorated to the point that a "mayday" radio call was issued, meaning everyone in the house was to leave immediately.

The firefighter was able to escape the home without injury, the spokesman said. The home, valued at $59,500, was nearly destroyed.

Investigators found that the fire was caused by an electrical problem inside a sleeping area in the basement.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.