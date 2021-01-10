 Skip to main content
Mayday call issued for firefighters to evacuate during fire that nearly destroyed South Omaha home
Mayday call issued for firefighters to evacuate during fire that nearly destroyed South Omaha home

Fire investigators determined that an electrical malfunction was the cause of a blaze early Sunday that nearly destroyed a South Omaha home and placed a firefighter in danger. 

Crews from the Omaha Fire Department reported smoke on approach just before 5 a.m. at a house near 25th and Hickory Streets. All occupants of the home had evacuated when crews arrived and declared a working fire. 

The fire began in the basement of the home and was spreading through the structure's interior, causing dangerous conditions for a crew member, a spokesman for the Fire Department said. Conditions in the house deteriorated to the point that a "mayday" radio call was issued, meaning everyone in the house was to leave immediately. 

The firefighter was able to escape the home without injury, the spokesman said. The home, valued at $59,500, was nearly destroyed. 

Investigators found that the fire was caused by an electrical problem inside a sleeping area in the basement. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

