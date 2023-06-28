The City of Omaha has a new human rights and relations director.

Cailin Daly Dejillas was selected for the role after a national search, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Tuesday.

Dejillas previously worked as a senior manager at Amazon, specializing in disability, accommodations and employment investigations. She has a juris doctorate from the University of Washington School of Law and a bachelor's degree in Spanish and sociology from the University of San Francisco.

"Cailin recognizes the importance of community engagement to make citizens aware of the services the Human Rights and Relations Department provides," Stothert said. "She has a clear vision to increase awareness and responsiveness to community concerns and lead our team of HRR employees."

Dejillas said she is "thrilled to join the department."

"The opportunity to support equity in my hometown is an honor," Dejillas said. "I look forward to sustaining the strong services the Human Rights and Relations Department provides and expanding its visibility throughout Omaha."

Dejillas replaces Gerald Kuhn, who resigned from the role after he was placed on administrative leave in April.

Kuhn had held the assistant director role in the Human Rights and Relations Department for five years before he replaced Franklin Thompson, who had held the top role since 2017.

The department is primarily responsible for the investigation, elimination and prevention of all forms of socioeconomic disparities and prohibited discrimination in the areas of housing, employment, public accommodation and contracting.

The department also oversees the operation of the Human Rights and Relations Board and the Civil Rights Hearing Board.

Dejillas' salary will be $175,000 a year. Her first day in the role is July 31.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023