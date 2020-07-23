Mayor Stothert names Omaha's new diversity manager

An Omaha native who works in workforce development will become the City of Omaha’s first diversity manager.

Thursday, Mayor Jean Stothert named Keith Station as the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion manager.

Station is currently director of business relations at Heartland Workforce Solutions in Omaha. He starts Sept. 7 and will work within the Mayor’s Office at an annual salary of $95,000.

Stothert called Station an experienced and respected leader who will be a great asset in building a more inclusive city government and city.

“He is going to be just excellent in that position,” the mayor said.

Station, in a statement, said it’s an honor to serve the community in this role. He called it the opportunity of a lifetime.

Station also has worked as executive director of North Omaha’s Butler Gast YMCA and assistant director of the Omaha Sports Commission. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration-marketing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's degree from Indiana University Bloomington.

“I am grateful to Mayor Stothert for entrusting me with this awesome duty,” he said, “and I am excited to meet my new colleagues, and to get to work!”