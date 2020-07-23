Mayor Stothert names Omaha's new diversity manager

An Omaha native who works in workforce development will become the City of Omaha’s first diversity manager.
Thursday, Mayor Jean Stothert named Keith Station as the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion manager.
Station is currently director of business relations at Heartland Workforce Solutions in Omaha. He starts Sept. 7 and will work within the Mayor’s Office at an annual salary of $95,000.
Stothert called Station an experienced and respected leader who will be a great asset in building a more inclusive city government and city.
“He is going to be just excellent in that position,” the mayor said.
Station, in a statement, said it’s an honor to serve the community in this role. He called it the opportunity of a lifetime.
Station also has worked as executive director of North Omaha’s Butler Gast YMCA and assistant director of the Omaha Sports Commission. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration-marketing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's degree from Indiana University Bloomington.
“I am grateful to Mayor Stothert for entrusting me with this awesome duty,” he said, “and I am excited to meet my new colleagues, and to get to work!”
Thursday’s announcement was among several Stothert made related to diversity, equity and complaints against police.
» The Mayor’s Office said Stothert signed an order to revise the Citizen Complaint Review Board by adding a member representing a recently added fifth police precinct, requiring an annual report and adding another option for filing a complaint against a police officer.
» The City of Omaha will take applications through Aug. 20 for two new advisory boards — the Community Advisory Board and the City Employee Advisory Board. The Mayor’s Office says the boards will help develop a plan for diversity, equity and training in city government.
The community board will have 15 members — five from current advisory boards and 10 selected from applications. Applicants must be a resident of Omaha and 18 or older.
The city employee board will have 13 members selected from city employees who apply.
Applicants must submit a resume, description of their goals and objectives for the position and finish the application for all city board members available on cityofomaha.org. Submit the required materials to getinvolved@cityofomaha.org or by mail to: Get Involved, City of Omaha, Mayor’s Office, 1819 Farnam St., Omaha NE 68183.
