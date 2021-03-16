Mayor Stothert says her 'lasting love' is for late husband as she returns to City Hall

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday thanked the community for its outpouring of support after the recent death of her husband.

During her first public appearance since Dr. Joseph Stothert was found dead March 5 at the couple's southwest Omaha home, the mayor said it has been a heartbreaking time for her family.

“I love my job, and I love Omaha, but my deep and lasting love is for Joe Stothert,” the mayor said, her voice breaking with emotion. She was joined at a press conference by her adult children, Elizabeth Leddy and Dr. Andrew Stothert, and many senior city leaders.

“Like all of us who have experienced tragedy and death, we must after a time away begin to continue our lives, as unfamiliar as they may be,” Stothert said.

Joe Stothert, 72, was found dead at the couple’s home in the St. Andrew’s Pointe neighborhood south of 120th and Q Streets. Authorities have said he died by suicide.

The mayor said her family and her husband’s work family had recently begun to notice changes in Joe, a well-regarded trauma surgeon who worked as a critical care physician for Nebraska Medicine.

“The past year had been very difficult for Joe,” Stothert said.