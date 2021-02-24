Mayor Stothert talks pandemic, summer protests in state of the city address

Omaha was challenged like never before by two events of the past year — the coronavirus pandemic and summer protests over racial equity and police conduct — that are sure to shape the city’s future, Mayor Jean Stothert said Wednesday.
In her eighth state of the city address, Stothert lamented the toll the pandemic has taken: the lives lost, the routines disrupted, the isolation that many have felt for nearly 12 months.
As of Wednesday, about 1 in 9 Douglas County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus was first reported in Omaha and 656 had died of the disease.
But Stothert, a former critical care nurse, said people should be encouraged by declining virus cases and the vaccines that are being administered daily. She said the pandemic has shown the selflessness and generosity that can be found "in every corner of our city."
“(The pandemic) reminds us that in times of need, communities pull together, help and support each other,” Stothert said to a limited, masked crowd at the City-County Building downtown.
The mayor honored the daily strain and sacrifices of health care workers by inviting to the speech a group of nurses from the Douglas County Health Department and the Visiting Nurse Association. She encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, which she said will be the best way to reduce transmission and get the city back to normal.
Stothert, who is up for reelection this spring and faces a diverse field of challengers, outlined some of the city’s efforts to combat the pandemic.
The Republican mayor thanked the City Council for enacting and extending the city's mask mandate. She noted that the city is to distribute $32 million in federal aid for rent and utility assistance, small-business support, food insecurity, virus testing and more.
Summer protests that stemmed from George Floyd's death at the knee of a former Minneapolis police officer sparked nationwide demonstrations and conversation, including in Omaha.
The city experienced four intense nights of protests in late May and early June, fueled in part after White bar owner Jake Gardner shot and killed James Scurlock, a 22-year-old Black man, outside Gardner's bar in the Old Market.
Stothert took the rare step of issuing a curfew that lasted three nights. Protests continued through the summer, including a historic march down Dodge Street.
Stothert on Wednesday said the events brought to light "issues of police misconduct and racial equity and bias."
"We must always protect the rights of citizens to be heard, to question those in positions of leadership and authority, and hold them accountable," Stothert said.
But at times over the summer, some people "turned to violence and destruction," she said, and "those who choose violence, break laws and destroy property must be held accountable."
The city has improved accountability and transparency in a number of ways, Stothert said. The Omaha Police Department has equipped all officers with body-worn cameras, and certain control techniques are now forbidden.
Among other changes: residents can now file complaints against officers directly to the Citizen Complaint Review Board, instead of with the Police Department’s internal affairs division. The city will release an annual report on the board’s work. The Police Department's mental health co-responder program was expanded.
Stothert also hired a deputy chief of staff for diversity, equity and inclusion. The city this year is requiring bias training for all city employees.
In April, more than 60 recruits will begin training to become police officers.
Other highlights from Stothert's speech:
A fine-free library system
The Omaha Public Library system's 12 libraries will transition to become "fines-free" pending approval of the Library Board.
The city wants everyone to have access to library resources, Stothert said.
The Library Board will consider the measure at its March 18 meeting. The City Council would then have to approve the policy.
In September, the Library Board suspended collection of fines through the end of 2020, a move that retroactively applied to materials checked out after March 16. In December, the board extended the waiver of overdue fines until libraries are fully reopened without restrictions.
Streets, transportation and infrastructure
Stothert celebrated the passage of a $200 million streets bond issue that will help the city shore up its aging roads.
In 2020, the city resurfaced or replaced nearly 200 lane miles, more than any year in recent history, she said. And 50 street projects tied to the bond issue are planned this year.
She also championed the city's new ORBT rapid bus line that runs from downtown Omaha to Westroads Mall.
Residential curbside recycling in Omaha increased by 46% in the first two months of the city's new contract with FCC Environmental Services, Stothert said.
Economy
Omaha managed an initial, projected budget shortfall of $75 million in 2020 through spending cuts, hiring freezes and more.
Stothert said those efforts, combined with $60 million in federal aid, helped Omaha end the year with an estimated surplus of $5 million to $7 million.
But there were consequences to the pandemic's grip on the economy. The city's libraries were closed for months. Some employees were furloughed.
Omaha's unemployment rate hit a crest of 10.2% in April, just weeks after much of the city shut down in the early days of the pandemic.
By the end of the year, Stothert said, the rate was back down to 3.3%.
Photos: Protest of George Floyd's killing draws thousands in Omaha
