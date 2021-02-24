Mayor Stothert talks pandemic, summer protests in state of the city address

Omaha was challenged like never before by two events of the past year — the coronavirus pandemic and summer protests over racial equity and police conduct — that are sure to shape the city’s future, Mayor Jean Stothert said Wednesday.

In her eighth state of the city address, Stothert lamented the toll the pandemic has taken: the lives lost, the routines disrupted, the isolation that many have felt for nearly 12 months.

As of Wednesday, about 1 in 9 Douglas County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus was first reported in Omaha and 656 had died of the disease.

But Stothert, a former critical care nurse, said people should be encouraged by declining virus cases and the vaccines that are being administered daily. She said the pandemic has shown the selflessness and generosity that can be found "in every corner of our city."

“(The pandemic) reminds us that in times of need, communities pull together, help and support each other,” Stothert said to a limited, masked crowd at the City-County Building downtown.