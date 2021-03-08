Mayor Stothert temporarily pauses campaign activities after her husband's death

Mayor Jean Stothert's campaign announced Monday that it was temporarily pausing all public activities, in light of the death of the mayor's husband, Dr. Joe Stothert.

Bev Carlson, the campaign's director of communications, said re-election activities were being put on hold "out of respect for the life and legacy of Dr. Joe Stothert, and to properly honor his memory." That will include television commercials that were set to begin airing Monday, as well as other campaign activities.

"To honor the family's privacy, there will be no further statements at this time," the campaign said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities found Dr. Stothert dead after responding to a call at 1:53 p.m. Friday about a shooting at the Stothert property in the St. Andrew's Pointe neighborhood south of 120th and Q Streets.

Omaha police said in a press release that when they arrived, officers found a deceased male. No foul play is suspected, police said.

Dr. Stothert, 72, was a board-certified critical care physician at Nebraska Medicine.

Stothert, a Republican, is seeking re-election to a third four-year term as mayor. Four Democrats also are running. The top two vote-getters will advance from the April 6 primary to the general election on May 11.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.