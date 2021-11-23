Mayor Stothert: W. Dale Clark Library will move to new location in downtown Omaha

Omaha's downtown W. Dale Clark Library will move four blocks from its current location to a new site just west of the Old Market, Mayor Jean Stothert announced Tuesday.
Stothert said the library will be moved to a new spot at 1401 Jones St., where the city will lease a building for $465,000 year. The structure will need to be renovated, which is expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and White Lotus Group.
The new downtown location is expected to open in the fall of 2022, pending approval from City Council and the Omaha Library Board.
Administrative offices and distribution will move to a vacant Shopko store at 84th and Frederick Streets.
“The Jones Street location meets both the consultant recommendations and our goals to provide excellent library services in a redesigned library that remains convenient and accessible to our customers,” Stothert said in a press release.
The city has weighed the fate of the library for years.
Moving the downtown library, which is bounded by 14th, 15th, Douglas and Farnam Streets, would free up the plot of city-owned land at the west end of the Gene Leahy Mall, which is being revitalized as part of Omaha’s massive $400 million overhaul of the downtown and riverfront parks.
Stothert said there has been lots of interest from developers in the current library site. The library’s current site is a key component of the riverfront redevelopment plan.
“New development brings new employees, residents and amenities to downtown Omaha. It’s all connected,” she said.
The city anticipates that it will take 10 months to prepare for and complete the move.
Omaha fundraising organization Heritage Services, which has led a series of local civic philanthropic efforts, has for months explored a potential role in plans to reimagine the city's libraries. Discussions of those evolving plans have largely occurred out of the public eye.
Stothert said there have been suggestions that the move is directly tied to Heritage, however, that is not accurate.
A 2017 library facilities master plan identified the Dodge Street corridor from 72nd to 90th Streets as a possible location for a central library.
