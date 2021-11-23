Mayor Stothert: W. Dale Clark Library will move to new location in downtown Omaha

Omaha's downtown W. Dale Clark Library will move four blocks from its current location to a new site just west of the Old Market, Mayor Jean Stothert announced Tuesday.

Stothert said the library will be moved to a new spot at 1401 Jones St., where the city will lease a building for $465,000 year. The structure will need to be renovated, which is expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and White Lotus Group.

The new downtown location is expected to open in the fall of 2022, pending approval from City Council and the Omaha Library Board.

Administrative offices and distribution will move to a vacant Shopko store at 84th and Frederick Streets.

“The Jones Street location meets both the consultant recommendations and our goals to provide excellent library services in a redesigned library that remains convenient and accessible to our customers,” Stothert said in a press release.

The city has weighed the fate of the library for years.