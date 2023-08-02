Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will announce plans for a victory parade for Terence "Bud" Crawford Thursday afternoon, according to the mayor's office.

Stothert and B&B Sports Academy, Crawford's gym, will announce plans for a "Terence Crawford Victory Parade and Celebration" during a news conference at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release.

Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. with a TKO in the ninth-round Saturday night in Las Vegas to become the undisputed champion in the 147-pound division.

Crawford, already the World Boxing Organization champion, added titles from the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council.

Stothert noted earlier this week that in 2015, she recognized Crawford with a key to the city, and in 2017, she proclaimed a Bud Crawford Day.

