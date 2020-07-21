Mayor Stothert's 2021 budget prioritizes trash contract, police body cameras, assumes a more 'normal year'

The coronavirus pandemic has upended Omaha’s 2020 city budget, forcing officials to shutter libraries and sideline hundreds of part-time employees as they work to fill a multi-million-dollar hole.
As Mayor Jean Stothert looks toward to next year, she’s planning for a return to business as usual.
Stothert presented her 2021 budget to the City Council Tuesday. Despite the economic upheaval from the pandemic, Stothert is counting on revenue sources like sales taxes, restaurant taxes and hotel taxes to begin returning to normal next year.
Her proposed $1.2 billion budget includes a new solid waste contract that will bring larger trash carts to Omaha; a body-worn camera system for the Police Department that will activate the cameras when an officer draws a gun or Taser; and more funding for community programs.
Other highlights include the expansion of a mental health co-responder program within the Police Department and extra Public Works employees to take on street projects created by a $200 million streets bond issue approved by voters in May.
“There wouldn't be any other way that we could do the 2021 budget without just assuming it's a normal year, and then adjusting if we need to,” Stothert said.
If pandemic-related disruptions continue into 2021, the past five months have shown what those adjustments could entail: closing libraries and community centers, implementing hiring and spending freezes and cutting back on services like recycling.
One big question mark that looms over the city is how much federal coronavirus relief money it will receive from Douglas County and the state. The city's cuts to date equal about $20 million, a figure that does not reflect recent overtime costs by the Police and Fire departments. Overtime costs aside, the city is facing at least a $56 million gap.
Stothert has warned that layoffs or the scaling back of fire rigs are among possible future cuts if the city doesn't receive enough aid.
The mayor rebuked calls to “defund the police,” calling such proposals “reckless and irresponsible.” She said the city needs both a strong Police Department and strong social programs to maintain safety and push the city forward.
Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May, local and national movements have begun calling for cities to redirect police funds to other community services, or strip departments entirely.
The 2021 budget proposal calls for the general fund, which pays for most city departments, to increase by about 4.6% over 2020, from $420 million to about $439.3 million. Stothert’s goal is to keep year-over-year increases at 3% or less; she said the driving force of the larger increase is the upcoming waste contract with FCC Environmental Services.
Officials have been preparing to absorb the cost of that $31.9 million yearly contract, which is higher than Omaha’s current $22.1 million contract with outgoing provider Waste Management. Absent the new contract, the general fund increase would be about 2.25%.
“So we really achieved what we wanted to do as far as controlling spending,” Stothert said.
The property tax levy will remain at 47.922 cents per $100 of valuation, though the city expects to receive more revenue based on an estimated 6% increase in city property valuations by the Douglas County assessor.
A public hearing on the budget proposal, which is subject to City Council approval, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Legislative Chambers of the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. Here are some budget highlights:
POLICE
The proposed police budget of about $161.8 million will increase about 1.2% over 2020. It maintains the number of budgeted officers at 902.
The budget will eventually go up because the proposed version does not include adjustments to wages and pensions, which are under negotiation.
The department currently has multiple contracts for its body-worn camera system and Tasers, Stothert said. Under the proposed budget, the city plans to combine those contracts under one company, Axon Enterprise. A new system will automatically turn on an officer’s body camera when he or she pulls a Taser or firearm.
Currently, Omaha police officers’ body cameras automatically turn on when they draw their Tasers, but not their firearms.
The budget includes body cameras for the K-9 and mounted patrol units, which will bring the number of officers wearing cameras to nearly 600.
The budget also includes money for between 35 and 40 new police cruisers, each of which costs about $72,000 once fully equipped. Stothert said frontline cruisers on average travel about 50,000 to 60,000 miles a year.
Stothert said the budget will allow the Police Department to expand its behavioral health and wellness unit, which uses a community approach for training and responding to behavioral health crises.
The unit was established in 2019 after the death of Zachary Bear Heels, a mentally ill man who was shocked by an Omaha officer a dozen times with a Taser.
Stothert said she's aware that some people want money taken from the police budget and redirected to other programs.
“I know what the thought is — ‘If you have more social programs, you will reduce the need for police,’” Stothert said. “Well, you have to have all those programs in place, and they have to be working before you could ever decide to defund the police. There is no city in the entire country that could exist without law enforcement.”
COMMUNITY PROGRAMS
Stothert said calls to “defund the police” often include demands to shift money into community-based services, but she said the city already pays for a variety of such programs.
The budget includes about $2 million for some of those programs, but the city funds other programs — including emergency services for the homeless, youth programs and workforce education in under-served communities — with community development block grants.
The proposed budget calls for increasing funding for the Police Athletics for Community Engagement from $60,000 to $100,000. The city also will give $100,000 to the Latino Center of the Midlands for its jobs program.
In total, Stothert said the city facilitates about $20 million in funding for programs related to jobs, young people, housing and mental health.
FIRE
The nearly $122 million budget includes money to purchase a second set of protective equipment, called turnout gear, for every firefighter. Each set costs about $2,000.
The Fire Department's force will remain at 658 sworn firefighters.
The city's capital improvement budget includes money for the replacement of Station 31 in South Omaha near 34th and Q Streets. Construction is expected to begin later this year or early next year.
The capital improvement budget also calls for replacing three fire engines.
Stothert said the department will eventually save about $100,000 a year by moving electronic patient reports to a cloud-based storage system.
PUBLIC WORKS
The big-ticket item is the city’s new solid waste contract with FCC Environmental Services.
Beginning in January, and possibly earlier, Omaha residents will switch to using two 96-gallon carts, one for a mix of trash and yard waste, the other for recycling.
The new contract increases the solid waste budget by about 44%, an increase the city had been preparing for.
"We knew that there would be a significant increase in the cost of this new contract," Stothert said.
The city's recycling processing contract with Firstar Fiber also expires this year. Bids on a new contract are due in August.
The budget calls for 20 more Public Works employees. Those include six more street maintenance positions, three more employees to manage the city’s 2,000 miles of sewers and a coordinator of projects related to the $200 million streets bond.
This year, the city has awarded 30 street resurfacing projects worth about $21.5 million because of the bond issue.
LIBRARIES
The proposed library budget call for an increase of about 2%, from $16.9 million to $17.2 million.
The budget will allow the library to continue increasing its digital products and services. Demand for digital resources has risen during the pandemic, Stothert said.
The libraries are currently closed because of the coronavirus, but they do offer curbside pick-up. Stothert said the city has developed a reopening plan, which may be contingent on how much federal coronavirus money the city receives.
PARKS
With a proposed budget of $22.8 million, the Parks Department budget will stay relatively flat, increasing by about .1%.
The city's capital improvement program includes rehabilitation projects at Albright, Lake James and Westchester parks. It also calls for some trail projects, the addition of shades at some city pools and a kayak launch at Flanagan Lake.
PLANNING
The proposed Planning Department budget includes $800,000 for the demolition of dilapidated houses. The city in 2021 plans to tear down 70 of nearly 140 houses that have been identified for demolition, Stothert said.
The city expects to add two new housing inspectors to take on work created by the city's rental registration program that began in January. Last year, the City Council amended the budget to add an additional inspector, but that position was never filled. The city will have 13 inspectors once those three people are brought on.
