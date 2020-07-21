Mayor Stothert's 2021 budget prioritizes trash contract, police body cameras, assumes a more 'normal year'

The unit was established in 2019 after the death of Zachary Bear Heels, a mentally ill man who was shocked by an Omaha officer a dozen times with a Taser.

Stothert said she's aware that some people want money taken from the police budget and redirected to other programs.

“I know what the thought is — ‘If you have more social programs, you will reduce the need for police,’” Stothert said. “Well, you have to have all those programs in place, and they have to be working before you could ever decide to defund the police. There is no city in the entire country that could exist without law enforcement.”

COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

Stothert said calls to “defund the police” often include demands to shift money into community-based services, but she said the city already pays for a variety of such programs.

The budget includes about $2 million for some of those programs, but the city funds other programs — including emergency services for the homeless, youth programs and workforce education in under-served communities — with community development block grants.