MECA reports on another COVID-disrupted year even as CWS, some concerts return

"The uptick in convention center events was kind of a lifeline for us," Mills said. "Local groups would still use our convention center and do meetings and seminars, with social distancing guidelines."

The fiscal year also brought CHI's first sold-out concert in over a year, with the return of Blake Shelton in August 2021. His March 2020 show was among the first canceled in a cascade of cancellations and shutdowns.

MECA has made a profit on the arena every year since it opened in 2003. Until the last two fiscal years, the arena had recorded at least $2.75 million in profit every year since 2011.

MECA manages the CHI Health Center and Omaha’s downtown baseball stadium, TD Ameritrade Park, which is being renamed.

About 30 days before the first pitch of the 2021 College World Series was thrown in TD Ameritrade Park, the NCAA, taking into consideration local health guidelines, gave the go-ahead for the series to begin at 100% capacity.

After a year without the CWS, MECA "had to really shuffle to get enough workers," Dixon said.