MECA reports on another COVID-disrupted year even as CWS, some concerts return

The past year ushered in the return of concerts to Omaha’s downtown arena and convention center and brought thousands to the city's downtown baseball stadium for the College World Series.
Even with the gradual resumption of concerts and sporting events, the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority continued to feel the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the second consecutive year, the pandemic took a massive toll on the CHI Health Center’s bottom line. MECA on Monday reported that the convention center and arena generated a $224,000 profit in the fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
Though comparable to the reported operating income of $178,000 in the 2019-20 fiscal year, the figure represents a sharp decrease from the $4.6 million in operating income reported in the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Diane Mills, MECA's chief financial officer, said the past year "was pretty much break-even."
"These numbers are typically in the millions," Mills said. "That just tells you how much the pandemic hurt our business model."
Dozens of events scheduled at the CHI Health Center were canceled or postponed during the fiscal year. Faced with a lack of event revenue for six months, about 35% of MECA's full-time employees were temporarily furloughed in the past year.
MECA has since returned to full staffing and continues to hire for various positions, a change that Mills in part attributes to federal COVID aid.
The organization received aid from the Shuttered Venue Operations Grant, which was made available through the CARES Act, through Paycheck Protection Program loans and local grants awarded by Douglas County and the state, totaling approximately $13.2 million.
The funds allowed for investment in ongoing operating and utilities costs, sanitization technology and employee retention.
Roger Dixon, MECA’s president and CEO, said the arena was "fortunate" that state and federal funds were available.
"The county was generous with us, the state was generous with us," Dixon said. "When we shut down, we weren't bringing any people in, and hotels weren't generating any business so there was no taxes being generated. I think people realized that this facility does facilitate tax dollars."
Also fortunate, Dixon said, was the continued use of the center's convention space.
With numerous health and safety precautions in place, the convention center hosted 73 event days last fiscal year, which included 19 citywide events, various virtual meetings, sports tournaments and a few intimate in-person gatherings. Convention bookings continue to trend toward pre-pandemic levels.
"The uptick in convention center events was kind of a lifeline for us," Mills said. "Local groups would still use our convention center and do meetings and seminars, with social distancing guidelines."
The fiscal year also brought CHI's first sold-out concert in over a year, with the return of Blake Shelton in August 2021. His March 2020 show was among the first canceled in a cascade of cancellations and shutdowns.
MECA has made a profit on the arena every year since it opened in 2003. Until the last two fiscal years, the arena had recorded at least $2.75 million in profit every year since 2011.
MECA manages the CHI Health Center and Omaha’s downtown baseball stadium, TD Ameritrade Park, which is being renamed.
About 30 days before the first pitch of the 2021 College World Series was thrown in TD Ameritrade Park, the NCAA, taking into consideration local health guidelines, gave the go-ahead for the series to begin at 100% capacity.
After a year without the CWS, MECA "had to really shuffle to get enough workers," Dixon said.
"We had vice presidents out there taking tickets, seating people, cleaning," Dixon said. "It's really all hands on deck when you get something like that. At the end of the year we made a little profit."
MECA shared the $4.7 million that the series generated with the NCAA and the City of Omaha.
Still, MECA absorbed an estimated $9,000 loss related to the ballpark. That's calculated based on the terms of MECA’s agreement with the City of Omaha that MECA absorb the first $100,000 in losses or receive the first $100,000 in profits. MECA was also paid $91,000 for its management of the stadium.
"Our financial gain over there is very limited," Mills said.
In the current fiscal year, officials will begin a rebranding effort to complete the name change of the stadium from TD Ameritrade Park Omaha to Charles Schwab Field Omaha. The change comes after the 2020 acquisition of TD Ameritrade by the Charles Schwab Corporation.
MECA also is overseeing the overhaul of Omaha's three downtown parks, Lewis & Clark Landing, Heartland of America Park and the Gene Leahy Mall.
Progress on the three parks could be seen throughout the year.
"All the parks are really starting to take shape," Mills said.
The mall is on schedule to reopen during Memorial Day weekend as part of the $400 million public-private overhaul of the parks.
Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park will reopen in 2023. Lewis & Clark will open first, followed by Heartland of America.
Facing another year of a pandemic that has marred the entertainment industry, Dixon said he and his team will "keep pushing forward."
"You just keep going and as soon as you think things are status quo. something else pops up, and you deal with it," Dixon said.
