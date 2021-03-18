Meet Omaha's elephant herd: Here's how to tell the crew apart

Jayei
Her name means: A woman strong like an elephant
About Jayei: Jayei, or Jay, is the herd's matriarch and the largest female. She weighs 7,170 pounds, up from 5,980 pounds when she arrived in Omaha. Jayei, who is between 25 and 30 years old, is a problem-solver. She often demonstrates her dominance through her looks and movements. You might see her with daughter Omma. The two often make a rumbling noise to communicate.
How to spot her: Jayei is the largest female of the group. She has a deep sway to her back.
Omma
Her name means: The eyes of heaven
About Omma: Omma is Jayei's daughter. She's about 10 years old and weighs 4,600 pounds, up from 2,240 pounds when she arrived in Omaha. She sticks close to her mother, but also can be seen playing with Lolly.
How to spot her: Omma has the smallest ears of the bunch. Because she favors her left tusk, it's only a couple of inches long.
Kiki
Her name means: Favorite child
About Kiki: Kiki is the second-largest female in the herd. She's between 15 and 17 years old. She weighed 3,870 when she arrived at the zoo. Now she's up to 6,250 pounds. Kiki enjoys wallowing in the mud. She's curious and often explores with her trunk.
How to spot her: Kiki has very large ears. Her tusks are about equal in length. They point downward and are mostly straight.
Claire
About Claire: Claire is between 12 and 13 years old. She weighs 5,080 pounds, up from 2,980. She is pregnant with the herd's first calf.
How to spot her: Claire's right tusk grows straight down and appears longer than her left, which has the traditional curve.
Lolly
About Lolly: Lolly is about 10 years old. She weighs 3,950 pounds. She enjoys playing with Omma.
How to spot her: Lolly's left tusk sticks out to the left. She also has the longest eyelashes of her herd.
Callee
About Callee: He's the largest elephant in the herd, weighing 9,080 pounds. The 20-year-old elephant came to Omaha from the Birmingham Zoo. He arrived in 2019.
How to spot him: See above — Callee is the largest elephant in the herd. His face has an hourglass shape.
Louie
About Louie: Louie, or Lou, turns 18 on April 30. He weighs 8,210 pounds. Louie came to Omaha in 2017 from the Toledo Zoo. He's smart and agile, often standing or climbing to reach things that are up high. He likes to play with tractor tires and large logs in the elephant enclosure. Louie is playful to the herd and will lie down on the ground near the other elephants.
How to spot him: Louie has the thickest tusks of the herd, even though he's younger than Callee. You might also see him climbing or standing on things in the enclosures.
