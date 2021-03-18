Meet Omaha's elephant herd: Here's how to tell the crew apart

About Kiki: Kiki is the second-largest female in the herd. She's between 15 and 17 years old. She weighed 3,870 when she arrived at the zoo. Now she's up to 6,250 pounds. Kiki enjoys wallowing in the mud. She's curious and often explores with her trunk.

How to spot her: Kiki has very large ears. Her tusks are about equal in length. They point downward and are mostly straight.

Claire

About Claire: Claire is between 12 and 13 years old. She weighs 5,080 pounds, up from 2,980. She is pregnant with the herd's first calf.

How to spot her: Claire's right tusk grows straight down and appears longer than her left, which has the traditional curve.

Lolly

About Lolly: Lolly is about 10 years old. She weighs 3,950 pounds. She enjoys playing with Omma.

How to spot her: Lolly's left tusk sticks out to the left. She also has the longest eyelashes of her herd.

Callee