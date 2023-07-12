Researchers long have known that men have a higher risk of being diagnosed with and dying of melanoma than women do.

Past studies also indicate that men in general are less likely to seek medical care than women, that they tend to be diagnosed with melanoma at later stages and have worse overall survival, said Dr. Ashley Wysong, chairwoman of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's dermatology department.

In attempt to figure out why, a team led by Wysong dug into data from more than 205,000 cases of melanoma — a serious but treatable form of skin cancer — among men collected in the National Cancer Database from 2004 to 2018.

They found that survival rates varied by race. While melanoma was much more common among White men — it is most common among Caucasians in general, although people of all races can get it — Black men were 26% more likely to die of the disease. They were also more likely to have a subtype of the cancer that occurs in unexpected places such as the palms of hands, soles of feet and beds of nails.

"The purpose of our study was to dive deeper into the why," said Wysong, senior author of the study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. "What are the reasons we are seeing these overall lower rates of survival?"

Wysong said she believes the study is the largest to date on men with melanoma. While the study looked at national data, it was spurred in part by the increase in rates of melanoma in Nebraska seen by the UNMC team. Those cases include lots of advanced stage diagnoses.

"Nebraska has one of the fastest-growing rates of melanoma nationally," she said, "so it's a really important disease for us to be paying attention to."

Separately, the team also is looking deeper into what might be driving the Nebraska rates. Wysong said the state had one of the lowest rates of dermatologists per capita in the U.S. when she was recruited to head the department, which was founded in 2018. Farmers, ranchers and others who spend time outdoors get a lot of sun exposure.

In the current study, the researchers looked at a variety of factors. They found that overall five-year survival rates were highest for White men at 75%, followed by American Indian/Alaska Native men, 69%; Asians, 68%; Hispanics, 66% and Black men, 52%.

Melanoma usually is curable when detected and treated early. In the U.S., the estimated five-year survival rate for patients whose melanoma is detected early is about 99%, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. However, the survival rate falls to 71% when the disease reaches the lymph nodes and 32% when it metastasizes to distant organs.

According to the study, advanced disease was most common in Black men, at 49%, followed by Hispanics, 40%; Asians, 38%; American Indian/Alaska Native, 29% and White, 21%.

However, Wysong and her co-authors noted that factors such as more advanced disease at diagnosis and lower rates of private insurance can't fully explain the higher mortality risk for Black men with melanoma.

Wysong said the researchers couldn't capture possible biological factors such as hormonal differences, tumor specifics and immune function. Her team will begin looking at some of those differences.

"Those are the types of questions we have to answer in our laboratories rather than these large population studies," she said.

The researchers also were able to focus on how patients might present differently in a doctor's office.

American Indian/Alaska Native and White men were more likely to develop the cancer on their trunks. Black, Asian and Hispanic men, however, were more likely to discover it on their lower extremities.

While all other racial groups were most likely to be diagnosed with a type of melanoma called curative superficial melanoma, the most common type among Black men was acral lentiginous melanoma, which develops on the palms, soles and nail beds. There, it can be confused with warts, fungus or even nail injuries. It's the type that killed singer Bob Marley, who reportedly attributed a dark spot under his toenail to a soccer injury. It's also not associated with sun exposure, like other types of melanoma.

"Most people just don't think that's going to be skin cancer," she said.

All people, Wysong said, should take steps to protect their skin from ultraviolet radiation. She recommends ultraviolet protection factor or UPF clothing, which manufacturers developed within the past decade. Not only does it block harmful rays, it's lightweight and breathable. She also urges patients to wear a broad-brimmed hat outdoors and sunglasses that protect against UVA and UVB rays. Anything not protected by those items, she said, should be covered by sunscreen with a sun protective factor of at least 30. It, too, should protect against both types of rays.

Everyone also should do skin exams on themselves and loved ones, she said. Look for anything that's new, growing, changing, bleeding or not healing on the skin, and consult with a doctor or dermatologist if you find something of concern. Public health officials also are educating barbers, hairdressers and nail technicians to spot cancers.

"It's answered some really important things," she said of the study, "but it's identified some big gaps in what we know. It's just generally a lot of additional follow-up questions that we've got to delve into further."

