Members of Omaha church to build, deliver 100 beds to kids in need

Thanks to members of a southwest Omaha church and a local nonprofit, 100 kids will be the recipients of new beds this weekend.

In addition to donating money for the beds, members of The Water's Edge Church will help to cut, sand, stain and assemble the beds over three building sessions this weekend.

The church, near 192nd and Harrison Streets, opts to donate its Christmas Eve offering to a different organization each year, said Leandra Esler, an associate pastor at the church. This year's recipient was Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

The nonprofit's mission is simple: No kid sleeps on the floor in our town, said Jenni Riffel, a co-president of the group's Omaha chapter.

The group estimates that about 4% of children are without their own bed in the Omaha metro area.

Riffel said Sleep In Heavenly Peace builds and donates twin beds to children between ages 3 and 17 in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, as well as Council Bluffs. Some children share a bed with a parent or siblings. Others may sleep on the couch or on a mattress on the floor.

"We just feel that every kid should have a bed of their own to sleep in," Riffel said.

Over a typical "build day," Riffel said, volunteers can knock out 60 to 100 beds.

This weekend will see 250 volunteers splitting time over three building sessions. The beds — along with mattresses and bedding — will go to children in the Miller Park neighborhood.

The congregation already has a relationship with the neighborhood through the nonprofit Abide Omaha.

"We decided to pair the two missions together and build and deliver beds for the families in Miller Park," Esler said.

The congregation set a goal of collecting $25,000, which would cover the cost of 100 beds along with mattresses and bedding. Instead, they raised $62,000. The leftover funds will be split between Sleep In Heavenly Peace and other projects in the Miller Park neighborhood, Esler said.

Many of the volunteers are members at The Water's Edge, but some are staff and teachers from Miller Park Elementary School, 5625 N. 28th Ave. School officials helped to identify children in need of beds, Esler said.

The Water's Edge previously has done smaller events with Sleep In Heavenly Peace. That's in part because Riffel and her husband, Roger, the co-presidents of the Omaha chapter, are members of the church.

Esler said the church members are a generous group, often exceeding expectations.

"This one is really cool that we're not just collecting money and sending it somewhere. We're sending people that are going to get involved and go into the homes and meet the families that are receiving these beds," she said. "It's a great way for us to all get together outside of church and give back to the city."

For more information on Sleep In Heavenly Peace, visit shpbeds.org/chapter/ne-omaha.

