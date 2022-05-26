Memorial Day events in Omaha to honor fallen service members

Memorial Day weekend will bring dramatically higher temperatures to the Omaha area, as well as a packed schedule of events intended to honor fallen service members.

Temperatures will climb into the high 70s Friday, and plenty of sunshine is also expected, according to the National Weather Service. The sunny conditions will stick around through the weekend, with high temperatures climbing into the mid-80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday and Monday.

Though the weather should be pretty much perfect for the busy holiday weekend, the much-needed rain that fell the past week will affect an inaugural balloon glow planned for Friday evening. The event, which involves inflating and lighting up hot air balloons while keeping them tethered to the ground, was originally scheduled to take place at Omaha’s Memorial Park. Because of soggy conditions at the park, organizers moved the event to the Baxter Arena parking lot at 67th Street and West Center Road.

The balloon glow will start at 7 p.m. Friday and will feature, according to event organizer Patriotic Productions, the world’s largest American flag hot air balloon and six other colorful hot air balloons.

The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps is slated to perform during the event. The unit, which is stationed at Fort Myer in Virginia, is the only one of its kind in the U.S. military, according to the Army. It is part of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment.

The balloon glow is just one of several events being organized by Patriotic Productions, an Omaha-based nonprofit that organizes activities meant to honor service members.

Bill Williams, vice president of the nonprofit, said the weekend’s events, which include a parade, are meant to offer families activities that can help convey the meaning of Memorial Day.

Originally known as Decoration Day, the occasion originated out of a call to decorate the graves of the dead with flowers in the wake of the Civil War, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Congress declared Memorial Day a national holiday in 1971.

“Omaha does not have any other city-wide parade to honor our Gold Star families and veterans, so this seems like the right thing to do,” Williams said in a press release.

Other organizations plan to host remembrance ceremonies during the holiday weekend. Here are some of the events scheduled for the coming days:

Saturday

» The Patriotic Parade in Omaha’s Old Market will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will start at 10th and Jackson Streets and head west to 13th Street, then north to Howard Street, east to 10th Street and south to Jackson Street. According to Patriotic Productions, 70 entries are participating in the parade.

A concert at 12th and Jones Streets will follow the parade. It will feature a solo by 14-year-old Eva Yllescas, a Gold Star daughter, and a roll call of fallen service members by Gold Star families. Free food — including pizza, hot dogs, apple pie and more — will be available.

The post-parade gathering also will feature a national memorial honoring more than 5,200 service members killed in the wars that followed Sept. 11, 2001.

Monday

» Catholic Cemeteries, which manages five cemeteries in Omaha, will celebrate a Catholic Mass at 10 a.m. at each location: Calvary Cemetery, 7710 West Center Road; Resurrection Cemetery, 7800 West Center Road; St. Mary Cemetery, 3353 Q St.; St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery, 5226 S. 46th St.; and Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 4912 Leavenworth St.

Two of these cemeteries have dedicated sections for veterans — the Our Lady of Victory section at Holy Sepulchre and the Haven of Heroes at Resurrection Cemetery. Each grave in the Our Lady of Victory section will be decorated with an American flag. Miniature flags to decorate graves will be available at the entrance to each cemetery.

All five locations will hold extended hours over the holiday weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

» The Prospect Hill Historic Cemetery and Arboretum will celebrate Memorial Day with music, a history presentation and Civil War reenactors. The free program starts at 10:45 a.m. In addition to music by the Prospect Hill Preservation Brass and Woodwind Band and the presenting of colors by the First Nebraska Volunteers, historian Paul Hedren will present a program titled “Some People I’d Like to Have Met.”

» Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10785 will conduct Bellevue’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Bellevue Cemetery at 13th Avenue and Franklin Street. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. It will feature patriotic music by the Sarpy Serenaders, the presentation of the colors and each service flag, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ traditional remembrance of the fallen, according to the VFW post. The ceremony will acknowledge the sacrifices made by fallen service members.

» The Omaha National Cemetery at 14250 Schram Road will hold a public ceremony at 11:15 a.m. The U.S. Air Force Offutt Brass band will perform, and the event will host a guest speaker from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Jason Dolan, the director of Nebraska’s national cemeteries, asks people interested in attending to consider taking public transportation or carpooling.

“The cemetery will fill up quickly, and there’s going to be a lot of traffic,” he said.

» Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska, about 15 miles east of North Platte, also will host a public ceremony. Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to speak at the event, which begins at 2 p.m.

Ryan Hoffman Assistant Metro Editor