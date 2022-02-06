Memorial Day parade to return to downtown Omaha

This year's parade will be followed by a concert at 12th and Jones Streets featuring the Marine Corps Band and other music groups.

Patriotic Productions is a nonprofit started by Bill and Evonne Williams of Omaha, who said the mission of the Memorial Day parade is to honor Gold Star families and promote patriotism, especially among children.

"We think most families want their children to understand what Decoration Day, now called Memorial Day, is all about. However, a long ceremony on Memorial Day is geared more toward adults. Omaha does not have any other city-wide parade to honor our Gold Star families and veterans, so this seems like the right thing to do,” organizer Bill Williams said in the release.

Patriotic Productions is also known for organizing 13 annual memorial flights for Nebraska veterans and for creating the Remembering Our Fallen tribute towers honoring fallen veterans post 9/11. The tribute towers are exhibited nationwide and will be displayed at this year's concert following the parade.

