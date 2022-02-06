Memorial Day parade to return to downtown Omaha

Patriotic Productions' Memorial Day parade is returning to Omaha this year to provide some fun, while also remembering the solemn mission of the holiday.
This year's downtown Omaha parade will feature the U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps, the official escort to the president, and the Second Marine Aircraft Wing Band. Both military music groups are known nationally for their community engagement.
Patriotic Productions' Memorial Day weekend festivities will start on Friday, May 27, with a balloon blow at Memorial Park in Omaha, according to a press release. The event will include nine hot air balloons, including the world's largest American flag hot air balloon, which is seven stories tall, according to the release.
The weekend's main event, the Memorial Day parade, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28. The parade is expected to include nearly 80 entries and will be led by a Purple Heart inflatable and Gold Star families from several states, according to the release.
Last year's parade over Memorial Day weekend, which featured the Budweiser Clydesdales and country artist Lee Greenwood, drew thousands to the streets of downtown Omaha.
This year's parade will be followed by a concert at 12th and Jones Streets featuring the Marine Corps Band and other music groups.
Patriotic Productions is a nonprofit started by Bill and Evonne Williams of Omaha, who said the mission of the Memorial Day parade is to honor Gold Star families and promote patriotism, especially among children.
"We think most families want their children to understand what Decoration Day, now called Memorial Day, is all about. However, a long ceremony on Memorial Day is geared more toward adults. Omaha does not have any other city-wide parade to honor our Gold Star families and veterans, so this seems like the right thing to do,” organizer Bill Williams said in the release.
Patriotic Productions is also known for organizing 13 annual memorial flights for Nebraska veterans and for creating the Remembering Our Fallen tribute towers honoring fallen veterans post 9/11. The tribute towers are exhibited nationwide and will be displayed at this year's concert following the parade.