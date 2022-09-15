Mental health immediate care clinic in Council Bluffs aims to fill need

Dr. Larisa Che feels like she can have a big impact on the patients she sees at CHI Health's Psychiatric Immediate Care Center in Council Bluffs.

The center, which opened earlier this summer, adds to the two mental health urgent care centers the health system already operates in the metro area. The Council Bluffs center is at Mercy Hospital, 801 Harmony St., Suite 202.

The health system has operated a mental health urgent care center at Omaha's Immanuel Medical Center since 2013 and another at Lasting Hope Recovery Center, 415 S. 25th Ave., in Omaha, since 2018.

The centers, Che said, are meant to serve as a bridge for patients who need immediate help but who don't have a mental health professional or require hospitalization. To make an appointment at one of the three centers, patients can call 402-717-HOPE (4673). Those who walk in will not be turned away.

Che, a psychiatrist who specializes in child and adolescent therapy, said the goal is to get patients in within 24 to 48 hours. Loved ones or primary care providers also can refer patients.

"With the pandemic and workforce shortages," she said, "we have long waits for psychiatric providers in the community." The new clinic encourages people to come in and get help.

Children's Hospital & Medical Center continues to work on plans to launch two pediatric mental health urgent care centers — one in the Omaha area and one in central or western Nebraska. "We are committed to improving access and providing earlier intervention on the mental health care continuum," Children's officials said in a statement.

Che said people who are in crisis should go to an emergency room. Those who are feeling too bad to get to an ER should call 911.

Another resource is the nation's new 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which became active in July and that some refer to as a 911 for mental health crises.

"I'm so grateful that they took the same concept and made it for mental health," Che said.

Patients who arrive at the Mercy center, she said, already have taken a big step. She takes care to validate that journey and offer a listening ear: "I hear you, I see you, I'm sorry that happened to you."

Patients, she said, find that refreshing. And she gets a sense of connecting to the human in the patient. "I hope the public knows we're here for them," Che said.

Che said she can offer practical tools, such as medications or a referral for additional therapy. Sometimes, it may be tips on ways to improve sleep — if that's part of the problem — or how to work through difficulties with their children.

The Bluffs clinic also is staffed by a therapist and two behavioral health navigators who can help patients address barriers that are keeping them from care, such as connecting them to transportation resources or signing them up for Medicare or Medicaid. The clinic takes all forms of insurance and does not turn people away if they don't have insurance.

Che said the clinic's volume has been ticking up lately as word has gotten out in the community that it's available. But she noted that it's important for people to understand what to watch for and how to prevent worsening mental health.

At the community level are events such as the annual "Out of the Darkness" Community Walk that will take place Saturday in Omaha at Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St. The event brings together those affected by suicide and their supporters to raise awareness and funds and to send the message that suicide is preventable.

"It's a way the community can come together and show some support for people that have been affected in any way," Che said.