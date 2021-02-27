Mermaids, a dragon, a sea serpent: New Lauritzen exhibit is 'a visual sensation'

As warmer weather welcomed people outside, Lauritzen Gardens gave visitors a chance to experience nature through folklore.

The botanical garden's newest exhibit, called "Fantastical Folklore," is open until May 9. The exhibit, which trails throughout Lauritzen's indoor gardens, includes mermaids and dragonflies on the water, a dragon climbing around a water feature and a sea serpent that winds its way though the garden.

Mia Jenkins, Lauritzen's director of marketing, said the exhibit is the perfect way to get people back into nature.

"There is something around every corner," she said. "It's a visual sensation, and, much like a garden, everyone sees things differently and has their own favorite installation. It's a celebration of visual arts and of nature."

Amy and Matt Carda brought their 2-year-old son, Theodore, to see the exhibit. Amy Carda said her family visits Lauritzen Gardens a couple times a year but "wanted to get out today with the nice weather and to explore the new exhibit."

"It's really pretty, and we love learning about the different folklore," she said.

Careesa Gruenke of Madison, Nebraska, said she appreciated the unique art styles throughout the exhibit.