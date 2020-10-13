Meteorologists warn of strong winds, high fire danger on Wednesday

A windy, gusty day is on tap across the Plains on Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue advisories about the risk of wildfires, and in some cases, destabilizing winds for high profile vehicles.

Northwest winds are expected to gust from 30 mph to 50 mph or more Wednesday afternoon from Texas into the Dakotas. That means traffic traveling east-west will be dealing with strong crosswinds.

Much of Nebraska is under some kind of fire advisory. The Nebraska areas at highest risk, according to the weather service, are northeast Nebraska, the southern Panhandle and southern and southwest Nebraska.

Outdoor activities that could lead to sparks should be avoided in those areas at highest risk, according to the weather service.

Colder weather is expected for the latter half of the week and early next week. It's possible temperatures will drop below 32 degrees, bringing an end to the growing season.

Here's what those severe weather warnings mean

