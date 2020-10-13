 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meteorologists warn of strong winds, high fire danger on Wednesday
0 comments

Meteorologists warn of strong winds, high fire danger on Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

A windy, gusty day is on tap across the Plains on Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue advisories about the risk of wildfires, and in some cases, destabilizing winds for high profile vehicles.

Northwest winds are expected to gust from 30 mph to 50 mph or more Wednesday afternoon from Texas into the Dakotas. That means traffic traveling east-west will be dealing with strong crosswinds.

Much of Nebraska is under some kind of fire advisory. The Nebraska areas at highest risk, according to the weather service, are northeast Nebraska, the southern Panhandle and southern and southwest Nebraska. 

Outdoor activities that could lead to sparks should be avoided in those areas at highest risk, according to the weather service.

Colder weather is expected for the latter half of the week and early next week. It's possible temperatures will drop below 32 degrees, bringing an end to the growing season.

Here's what those severe weather warnings mean

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert