Methodist hosts free health fair in Omaha

The Methodist Community Health Clinic will hold a free community health fair Monday in partnership with Kountze Commons and the Nebraska Methodist College Mobile Diabetes Center.

Those who attend the fair can get screened for head and neck cancers, have vital signs and glucose levels checked and learn about a variety of chronic health conditions.

The fair will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church Community Food Pantry, 2665 Douglas St. No appointments are needed, and all are welcome. Participants also will have access to the Kountze food pantry.

Jeanne Rice, the clinic’s program manager, said participants can pick and choose the services they need.

“We individualize care and education based on each person’s needs,” she said in a statement. “We work with a variety of community partners and will have referral sources for anyone needing more support for a chronic condition.”

Many community health events and mobile screenings were sidelined during the pandemic. The health fair, officials said, is among efforts by Methodist to catch people up on missed screenings and break down barriers to health care.

In addition to the screenings and checks, registered dietitians will provide tips on healthy eating. Also presented will be tips on smoking cessation and spotting the signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke.

