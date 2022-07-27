MeToo founder to speak about movement's future at Omaha's Holland Center

The Women’s Center for Advancement will host #MeToo founder Tarana Burke on Aug. 10 for a conversation about the current state of women’s rights and the continuation of the movement.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Holland Center. It will feature a conversation between Burke and Jannette Taylor, the center's president and CEO.

Taylor said the conversation will focus on how the #MeToo movement is evolving, how the overturning of Roe v. Wade has impacted women's rights and how domestic violence and assault can impact marginalized communities differently.

Burke started the #MeToo movement in 2006 to show survivors of sexual abuse, especially Black women and girls, that they were not alone, according to the organization's website. The movement expanded greatly in 2017, as many celebrities began using #MeToo to call out sexual abusers in the entertainment world.

Taylor said she hopes the conversation will show that the #MeToo movement continues to be relevant.

“I would hope that it will spark the conversation on how necessary this movement is,” Taylor said. “And how we need to keep having these conversations and trying to figure out ways to protect women and girls."

Taylor said the groping accusations lodged by State Sen. Julie Slama and other women against former gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, plus the photos former State Sen. Mike Groene inappropriately took of a female staff member, show that such issues arise in Nebraska.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the center's operations and client services, Taylor said.

The Women’s Center for Advancement is the designated direct service provider for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking in Douglas County. It also provides education on domestic violence prevention.

Tickets for the event range from $50 to $100 and can be purchased at ticketomaha.com or at the Holland Center.