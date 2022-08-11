MeToo movement founder speaks in Omaha

During an event at the Holland Center on Wednesday night, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke discussed the movement’s roots, its evolution and its future in a post-Roe America.

The event was hosted by the Women’s Center for Advancement and was structured as a conversation between Burke and the center’s president and CEO, Jannette Taylor.

Burke created the #MeToo movement in 2006 to help survivors of sexual violence, particularly Black women and girls. The movement received renewed popularity and widespread media attention in 2017 as celebrities began using the hashtag to call out abusers in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to an audience of hundreds, Burke made remarks that often prompted both laughter and applause, as she spoke frankly about her own story and how the movement’s explosion has changed her own life.

In an interview before the event, Burke said that anytime she speaks somewhere, she hopes to share the full purpose of the #MeToo movement that goes beyond just the stories of celebrity survivors.

“People still really have a hard time understanding the core heart of the movement,” she said. “I think people still very closely define it around Hollywood celebrities and court cases and news headlines.”

The heart of the movement is the everyday people who have been able to share their stories, Burke said.

Burke discussed how the two groups of women who experience the highest rates of sexual violence, Black and Native American women, are even less likely to get justice in cases of sexual violence.

“When we talk about sexual violence in this country we should first talk about Native women,” she said. “We should talk about women of color.”

Burke also discussed the need for continued progress to hold abusers accountable and counter rape culture. She said she thinks people often do not discuss sexual violence as much as other social justice issues because they do not want to admit that they are part of the problem.

“People don’t want to think about their own complicity,” she said.

The conversation also included discussion of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. Burke said it is an “extra layer of cruelty” that some states have instituted abortion bans without exceptions for survivors of sexual violence, Burke said.

“These things are inextricably linked,” she said. “You cannot talk about reproductive justice without talking about survivor justice.”

Burke said the organization she founded from the movement, MeToo International, plans on scaling up its digital tools for survivors and its programs for training individuals on how to work with survivors.

“This is a movement about healing and action,” she said.

In her closing remarks, Burke said she hopes attendees will work to tell the truth about the movement and its continued purpose to help survivors.

“It’s about taking action so that we don’t keep accumulating more people who say #MeToo,” she said.